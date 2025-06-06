Earning top dollar often requires more education than an undergraduate degree. Of course, doctors, lawyers, and professors all need extra years of focused study in their respective fields, but they're not alone. Graduate degrees in industries like business, engineering, and mathematics build specialized knowledge that can fast-track one's career—and salary.

In 2024, master's degree holders earned a weekly median of $1,840, a 19% premium over undergraduate degree holders. Meanwhile, doctorates earned $2,278, and professional degree holders earned $2,363.

However, wages can vary widely by occupation. Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Allentown that require a graduate degree in Allentown. This includes doctorates, master's degrees, and professional degrees. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2024, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

Beyond offering higher pay, a master's degree may also provide greater job security. The unemployment rate for a master's degree holder was 2.2% in 2024, compared to 2.5% for undergraduate degree holders. Unemployment is close to 1% among those with doctorates and professional degrees.

According to a May 2025 report from ResumeGenius, many employers believe a graduate degree showcases an employee's drive and commitment, leading to better job prospects. But that comes at a price. Between 2000 and 2020, median annual tuition and fees for graduate degree programs increased by 233%. Unsurprisingly, median cumulative grad school debt also increased, rising 47% to $50,000.

Depending on the career field, the expense may be difficult to justify. Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce found that full-time workers with graduate degrees in STEM fields earned $128,000 annually, almost twice as much as their counterparts in humanities and the arts. Meanwhile, a humanities graduate degree brought only 10% more earnings than a bachelor's degree.

Keep reading to find out how much graduate degree holders can earn in different roles.

Dusan Petkovic // Shutterstock

#50. Counselors, all other

- Median annual wage: $64,880

- Median hourly wage: $31.19

- Total employment: 40 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#49. Social sciences teachers, postsecondary, all other

- Median annual wage: $70,190

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 40 people (0.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Marriage and family therapists

- Median annual wage: $71,560

- Median hourly wage: $34.40

- Total employment: 140 people (0.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Instructional coordinators

- Median annual wage: $72,680

- Median hourly wage: $34.94

- Total employment: 390 people (1.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $73,280

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 30 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $74,420

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 130 people (0.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $74,830

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 180 people (0.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Healthcare diagnosing or treating practitioners, all other

- Median annual wage: $74,980

- Median hourly wage: $36.05

- Total employment: 50 people (0.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $75,200

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 110 people (0.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $75,380

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 290 people (0.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $76,070

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 80 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Communications teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $76,420

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 90 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $76,860

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 80 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Statisticians

- Median annual wage: $77,260

- Median hourly wage: $37.14

- Total employment: 60 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $77,270

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 240 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $77,280

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 120 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $77,460

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 80 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Social work teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $77,610

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 70 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Sociology teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $77,690

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 40 people (0.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Urban and regional planners

- Median annual wage: $77,700

- Median hourly wage: $37.36

- Total employment: 80 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Business teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $78,660

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 190 people (0.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. History teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $81,640

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 50 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. School psychologists

- Median annual wage: $81,700

- Median hourly wage: $39.28

- Total employment: 200 people (0.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $82,030

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 60 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

- Median annual wage: $83,520

- Median hourly wage: $40.15

- Total employment: 200 people (0.55 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Speech-language pathologists

- Median annual wage: $94,230

- Median hourly wage: $45.30

- Total employment: 550 people (1.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Biochemists and biophysicists

- Median annual wage: $95,170

- Median hourly wage: $45.75

- Total employment: Not available

#23. Occupational therapists

- Median annual wage: $96,290

- Median hourly wage: $46.29

- Total employment: 510 people (1.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $96,990

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 640 people (1.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Education administrators, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $99,040

- Median hourly wage: $47.61

- Total employment: 350 people (0.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Physical therapists

- Median annual wage: $99,880

- Median hourly wage: $48.02

- Total employment: 680 people (1.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $101,220

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 60 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Lawyers

- Median annual wage: $102,240

- Median hourly wage: $49.15

- Total employment: 880 people (2.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

- Median annual wage: $113,910

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 760 people (2.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Clinical and counseling psychologists

- Median annual wage: $116,470

- Median hourly wage: $56.00

- Total employment: 190 people (0.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Nurse practitioners

- Median annual wage: $127,420

- Median hourly wage: $61.26

- Total employment: 750 people (2.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Physician assistants

- Median annual wage: $128,130

- Median hourly wage: $61.60

- Total employment: 460 people (1.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Veterinarians

- Median annual wage: $128,420

- Median hourly wage: $61.74

- Total employment: 220 people (0.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Pharmacists

- Median annual wage: $137,600

- Median hourly wage: $66.15

- Total employment: 1,000 people (2.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Optometrists

- Median annual wage: $140,650

- Median hourly wage: $67.62

- Total employment: 80 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Dentists, general

- Median annual wage: $160,000

- Median hourly wage: $76.92

- Total employment: 180 people (0.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Physicians, all other

- Median annual wage: $172,970

- Median hourly wage: $83.16

- Total employment: 1,570 people (4.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Pediatricians, general

- Median annual wage: $209,680

- Median hourly wage: $100.81

- Total employment: 100 people (0.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Family medicine physicians

- Median annual wage: $215,010

- Median hourly wage: $103.37

- Total employment: 360 people (0.98 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Nurse anesthetists

- Median annual wage: $216,780

- Median hourly wage: $104.22

- Total employment: 380 people (1.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. General internal medicine physicians (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: Not available

#1. Radiologists (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 340 people (0.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 60 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Emergency medicine physicians (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 90 people (0.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Anesthesiologists (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 140 people (0.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

