Highest-rated Class of 2025 men's basketball recruits from Pennsylvania

The college basketball recruiting class of 2025 is packed with elite talent, featuring a deep pool of skilled guards, versatile wings, and dominant big men. Top programs like Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas battled for commitments from the nation's best prospects, many of whom have showcased their abilities on the AAU circuit and in national events. With NIL deals playing an increasing role in recruiting, players are weighing not just coaching and development but also financial opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2025 basketball recruits from Pennsylvania using data from 247Sports. Athletes are ranked by their 247Sports Composite ranking. Data is as of March 13, 2025.

#10. Luke Bevilacqua (C)

- National rank: #248 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #43

- College: Lafayette

- High school: George School (Newtown, PA)

#9. Justin Houser (C)

- National rank: #244 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #41

- College: Penn State

- High school: The Phelps School (Malvern, PA)

#8. Kai Shinholster (CG)

- National rank: #240 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #31

- College: Minnesota

- High school: William Penn Charter (Philadelphia, PA)

#7. Cam Wallace (CG)

- National rank: #198 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #24

- College: Temple

- High school: Westtown School (Norristown, PA)

#6. Onyx Nnani (PF)

- National rank: #178 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #39

- College: Arkansas State

- High school: The Phelps School (Malvern, PA)

#5. Jaron McKie (SG)

- National rank: #162 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #27

- College: Dayton

- High school: St. Joseph's (Philadelphia, PA)

#4. Jayden Forsythe (SF)

- National rank: #151 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #38

- College: Xavier

- High school: Westtown School (Norristown, PA)

#3. Jake West (CG)

- National rank: #130 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #17

- College: Northwestern

- High school: William Penn Charter (Philadelphia, PA)

#2. KJ Cochran (CG)

- National rank: #125 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #16

- College: Santa Clara

- High school: Perkiomen School (West Chester, PA)

#1. Matt Gilhool (C)

- National rank: #99 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #16

- College: LSU

- High school: William Penn Charter (Philadelphia, PA)

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Pennsylvania