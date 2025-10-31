Basketball has grown into a truly global game, with players from every corner of the world now filling NBA rosters. But the league's American roots still run deep — and many of its top scorers got their start in hometown gyms and high school courts across the United States.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the highest scoring NBA players born in Pennsylvania using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to their total NBA career points. Only players who scored at least 500 total career points in the NBA were considered. Games played, minutes played, and career averages were provided as supplementary insights. Data is as of October 29, 2025.

Read on to see which stars and hometown legends top the list for Pennsylvania.

#20. Jameer Nelson

- City: Chester

- Years played: 2005-2018 (14 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 878 (24,539 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 11.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.1 AST

- Total career points: 9,940

#19. Marcus Morris

- City: Philadelphia

- Years played: 2012-2024 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 832 (22,093 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 12.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST

- Total career points: 9,965

#18. Guy Rodgers

- City: Philadelphia

- Years played: 1959-1970 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 892 (28,663 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.8 AST

- Total career points: 10,415

#17. Stew Johnson

- City: Clairton

- Years played: 1968-1976 (9 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 647 (19,201 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 16.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST

- Total career points: 10,538

#16. Donyell Marshall

- City: Reading

- Years played: 1995-2009 (15 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 957 (25,027 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST

- Total career points: 10,716

#15. Ray Scott

- City: Philadelphia

- Years played: 1962-1972 (11 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 811 (23,709 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 14.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST

- Total career points: 11,629

#14. Cuttino Mobley

- City: Philadelphia

- Years played: 1999-2009 (11 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 747 (27,618 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 16.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST

- Total career points: 11,964

#13. Jack Marin

- City: Sharon

- Years played: 1967-1977 (11 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 849 (24,590 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 14.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.1 AST

- Total career points: 12,541

#12. Armen Gilliam

- City: Pittsburgh

- Years played: 1988-2000 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 929 (26,421 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 13.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST

- Total career points: 12,700

#11. Billy Knight

- City: Braddock

- Years played: 1975-1985 (11 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 821 (23,746 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 16.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST

- Total career points: 13,901

#10. Maurice Lucas

- City: Pittsburgh

- Years played: 1975-1988 (14 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,021 (30,112 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 14.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST

- Total career points: 14,857

#9. Richard Hamilton

- City: Coatesville

- Years played: 2000-2013 (14 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 921 (29,559 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 17.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST

- Total career points: 15,708

#8. Jack Twyman

- City: Pittsburgh

- Years played: 1956-1966 (11 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 823 (26,147 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 19.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST

- Total career points: 15,840

#7. Pete Maravich

- City: Aliquippa

- Years played: 1971-1980 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 658 (24,316 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 24.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.4 AST

- Total career points: 15,948

#6. Rasheed Wallace

- City: Philadelphia

- Years played: 1996-2013 (16 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,109 (36,243 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST

- Total career points: 16,006

#5. Paul Arizin

- City: Philadelphia

- Years played: 1951-1962 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 713 (24,897 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 22.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.3 AST

- Total career points: 16,266

#4. Kyle Lowry

- City: Philadelphia

- Years played: 2007-2025 (19 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,173 (36,680 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 6.1 AST

- Total career points: 16,356

#3. Earl Monroe

- City: Philadelphia

- Years played: 1968-1980 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 926 (29,636 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 18.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.9 AST

- Total career points: 17,454

#2. Wilt Chamberlain

- City: Philadelphia

- Years played: 1960-1973 (14 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,045 (47,859 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 30.1 PTS, 22.9 REB, 4.4 AST

- Total career points: 31,419

#1. Kobe Bryant

- City: Philadelphia

- Years played: 1997-2016 (20 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,346 (48,637 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 25.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.7 AST

- Total career points: 33,643

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 41 states.