The highest-value homes in Bloomsburg

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Bloomsburg's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 301 Ridge Rd, Bloomsburg, PA 17815

- Approximate home value: $3,251,227

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 301 Ridge Rd, Bloomsburg, PA 17815 on Redfin.com

#2. 1011 Paper Mill Rd, Bloomsburg, PA 17815

- Approximate home value: $2,346,279

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 1011 Paper Mill Rd, Bloomsburg, PA 17815 on Redfin.com

#3. 493 Ridge Rd, Bloomsburg, PA 17815

- Approximate home value: $2,092,980

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 493 Ridge Rd, Bloomsburg, PA 17815 on Redfin.com

#4. 54 Lovers Dr, Bloomsburg, PA 17815

- Approximate home value: $1,886,764

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 54 Lovers Dr, Bloomsburg, PA 17815 on Redfin.com

#5. 455 East St, Bloomsburg, PA 17815

- Approximate home value: $1,573,697

- Beds: 30

- Baths: 16

- Square feet: 1

- See 455 East St, Bloomsburg, PA 17815 on Redfin.com

#6. 385 Lightstreet Rd, Bloomsburg, PA 17815

- Approximate home value: $1,364,197

- Beds: 24

- Baths: 10

- Square feet: 3,792

- See 385 Lightstreet Rd, Bloomsburg, PA 17815 on Redfin.com

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.