The highest-value homes in Chambersburg

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Chambersburg's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 1040 Cider Press Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202

- Approximate home value: $4,008,132

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: 3,500

#2. 791 Meadowbrook Ln, Chambersburg, PA 17201

- Approximate home value: $3,496,389

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#3. 1057 Mower Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202

- Approximate home value: $2,696,220

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#4. 761 Sollenberger Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202

- Approximate home value: $2,154,257

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#5. 1090 Ragged Edge Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202

- Approximate home value: $1,874,987

- Beds: 13

- Baths: 13.5

- Square feet: 17,000

#6. 622 Kohler Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202

- Approximate home value: $1,835,643

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#7. 4935 Byers Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202

- Approximate home value: $1,796,291

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#8. 7279 Nyesville Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202

- Approximate home value: $1,716,280

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#9. 1883 Ragged Edge Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202

- Approximate home value: $1,675,193

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#10. 8018 Rowe Run Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202

- Approximate home value: $1,534,749

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#11. 2249 Newcomer Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202

- Approximate home value: $1,444,746

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.