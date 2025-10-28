The highest-value homes in Lancaster

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Lancaster's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 1059 Sylvan Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601

- Approximate home value: $3,002,424

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#2. 1834 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

- Approximate home value: $2,834,812

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#3. 2171 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

- Approximate home value: $2,813,992

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#4. 1608 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

- Approximate home value: $2,686,270

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#5. 260 Eshelman Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601

- Approximate home value: $2,655,536

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 8,896

#6. 128 N School Ln, Lancaster, PA 17603

- Approximate home value: $2,626,849

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3

- Square feet: 6,358

#7. 80 Jackson Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603

- Approximate home value: $2,569,006

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 4,960

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

