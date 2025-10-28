The highest-value homes in Philadelphia

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Philadelphia's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 6610 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119

- Approximate home value: $8,356,787

- Beds: 73

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 51,835

#2. 4200 N Franklin St, Philadelphia, PA 19140

- Approximate home value: $7,629,704

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 2,368

#3. 2041 Delancey Pl, Philadelphia, PA 19103

- Approximate home value: $7,562,252

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 7,500

#4. 603 W Hartwell Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19118

- Approximate home value: $7,032,667

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 14,150

#5. 1414 S Penn Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19102

- Approximate home value: $6,960,392

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#6. 1830 Rittenhouse Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19103

- Approximate home value: $6,489,207

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 5,650

#7. 130 S 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

- Approximate home value: $6,423,759

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 5,384

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.