The highest-value homes in Pittsburgh

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Pittsburgh's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 341 Fairview Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

- Approximate home value: $5,981,324

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 12,437

#2. 5563 Northumberland St, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

- Approximate home value: $5,525,023

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 8,724

#3. 134 South Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

- Approximate home value: $5,413,257

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 5,667

#4. 340 Fox Hunt Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

- Approximate home value: $5,203,932

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 11,762

#5. 44 Long Meadow Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

- Approximate home value: $5,198,273

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 8,368

#6. 600 Glade Run Ln, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

- Approximate home value: $4,943,109

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 15,849

#7. 550 Market St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

- Approximate home value: $4,866,482

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 11,700

#8. 632 Pitcairn Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15232

- Approximate home value: $4,769,293

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3

- Square feet: 6,440

#9. 5238 Ellsworth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232

- Approximate home value: $4,753,965

- Beds: 8

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 7,556

#10. 5565 Northumberland St, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

- Approximate home value: $4,490,944

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 8.5

- Square feet: 10,273

#11. 280 Glen Laurel Ln, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

- Approximate home value: $4,472,379

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 7,849

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

