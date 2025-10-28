The highest-value homes in Reading

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Reading's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 1629 Museum Rd, Reading, PA 19610

- Approximate home value: $2,859,095

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 8,953

#2. 2 High Rd, Reading, PA 19610

- Approximate home value: $2,732,630

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 11,546

#3. 205 Sweitzer Rd, Reading, PA 19608

- Approximate home value: $2,548,637

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 10,824

#4. 525 Lancaster Ave, Reading, PA 19611

- Approximate home value: $2,547,333

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#5. 171 Starr Rd, Reading, PA 19608

- Approximate home value: $2,383,641

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 2.5

- Square feet: 2,048

#6. 1198 Reading Blvd, Reading, PA 19610

- Approximate home value: $2,369,629

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 7,337

#7. 1635 Museum Rd, Reading, PA 19610

- Approximate home value: $2,317,799

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 10,202

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.