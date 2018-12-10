Home security camera records child stealing package from porch

BEL AIR, Md. - Police in Bel Air are searching for the person who was caught on camera stealing a package from someone's doorstep. Police say the suspect is no more than 8 years old.
"Definitely shocked that it was such a small child coming up to my front door and running away with my package," homeowner Vallan Hardison told WJZ. Hardison had ordered a pair of boots online. "The fact that you could kind of see her conversing with someone off to the side who's kind of directing them to come up and grab the package, it's like nothing I've ever seen before. I couldn't believe it."
Harford County sheriff's deputies have watched the video and their investigation is underway. "It looks like there's probably a 6- to 8-year-old child that is ... looks hesitant to do it and obviously -- it's painfully obvious that someone is directing them," said Maj. William Davis.
Authorities say package theft happens regularly during the holiday season. Sometimes people even follow delivery trucks around and then steal the deliveries.
CNN/WJZ
