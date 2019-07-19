0 Homeless teen gets full ride to college

SANTE FE, N.M. - Edgar Sarceno, 18, can't wait to show off his new car.

"I know it's not a super flashy car, but to me, this is my life," Sarceno told KOAT. "Sometimes I'm driving and I'm like, 'I cant believe I'm driving this.'"

To many people, it would be just that, a new car. But to Sarceno, it represents the closing of one tough chapter in his life and the opening of another.

TRENDING NOW:

Sarceno spent the bulk of his life alone, with no family support. By high school, he was homeless and living in his car, but no one ever knew.

"It was really hard to not be the person that makes everybody sad," said Sarceno.

He occupied his time getting good grades, holding down multiple jobs and volunteering with kids.

"I always want to be the person I needed when I was their age," said Sarceno.

When it came time to write his college essay, Sarceno had a lifetime of overcoming adversity to share. It wasn't until he asked an english teacher to edit it, that his story came out.

He's now headed to Bates College in Maine on a full-ride scholarship.

"I want to study philosophy. I want to study art and economics, reading and writing," said Sarceno.

His undeniable spirit has impacted so many that the Sante Fe community is sending him off to school with that new car, plus a new phone.

"Now I feel like I have the chance to chase whatever is in my heart," said Sarceno.



CNN/KOAT