Horse deaths shut down California track

Racing has been halted at California's Santa Anita Park, one of the nation's most famous race tracks, after more than 20 horses suffered injuries on the track and had to be killed.
Twenty-one horses have been euthanized since Dec. 26 after they suffered injuries on the race course. Racing was halted less than two weeks ago after 19 horses died.
After the track was tested and cleared racing resumed, but two more deaths followed.
"We readily acknowledge we are closed for an indefinite period for live racing," Santa Anita Park director of publicity Mike Willman says.
