  • Horses chase man fleeing from police

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida suspect on the run is now in custody, and authorities say they have a few horses to thank for the capture.

    Infrared video from the Thursday morning chase was captured by a police helicopter. In the video, the suspect is seen running into a pasture to try and escape law enforcement.

    All of a sudden, three horses started chasing the suspect, who proceeded to jump a fence to get away.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The man was eventually caught by sheriff's deputies.

    He's facing several charges including fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license and violating probation.
     

     
     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories