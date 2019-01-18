Horses chase man fleeing from police

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida suspect on the run is now in custody, and authorities say they have a few horses to thank for the capture.
Infrared video from the Thursday morning chase was captured by a police helicopter. In the video, the suspect is seen running into a pasture to try and escape law enforcement.
All of a sudden, three horses started chasing the suspect, who proceeded to jump a fence to get away.
The man was eventually caught by sheriff's deputies.
He's facing several charges including fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license and violating probation.
