Hospital patient arrested for 'stealing' IV drip

FREEPORT, Ill. - A black patient from Illinois was arrested while walking with an IV drip.
Shaquille Dukes was being treated at Freeport Health Network Memorial Hospital last month for asthma and pneumonia. At one point, he said his doctor told him he should take a walk.
That's what he did, but a white security guard stopped him. The guard accused him of trying to leave the hospital in order to sell the hospital equipment on eBay.
The incident was captured on cell phone video and has been viewed more than 130,000 times on Facebook.
Dukes has filed a complaint claiming he was racially profiled.
The Freeport police department said a third-party investigator will collect information on the incident.
