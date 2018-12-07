'Grinch' crossing guard keeps kids safe at Utah intersection

LAYTON, Utah - This Grinch is more cuddly than a cactus and much more charming than an eel.
A crossing guard in Utah is dressing up like the grumpy character created by Dr. Seuss to guide students across a Layton highway, KSL reported.
Did you see the Grinch in our story at 6? This one is actually helping kids. https://t.co/84sCGhj0Bt— KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) December 7, 2018
Karen Caldwell usually dons a holiday costume to get kids in the Christmas spirit, and despite the Grinch’s foul reputation, she has been a hit with students and parents.
“Every season or holiday she will dress up, either as the Grinch or Mrs. Claus or a reindeer. She has been a turkey, she has been the Easter bunny,” Ericka Madsen, a parent, told KSL.
Caldwell lives in the neighborhood where she works as a crossing guard, and her aim is to make the intersection safer for children heading for school.
“Nobody wants to hit the Grinch, so people do slow down,” Caldwell told KSL.
In a more serious vein, parents have come to trust their children to Caldwell.
“I don’t have to worry about crossing this dangerous street with Karen here, she makes sure that everyone gets where they need to be and with a smile and a lot of cheer with her costumes,” parent Kristin Wynder told KSL.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents request light sentence for distracted driver who killed their daughter
- Former Pittsburgh Pirates player Jose Castillo killed in crash
- Missing 2-month-old prompts statewide alert in Ohio
- VIDEO: Salon employees mock 10-year-old cancer patient
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}