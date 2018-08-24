  • 100-year-old bible miraculously survives raging house fire; family calls it a blessing

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    VILLA HILLS, Ky. - A Kentucky family lost almost everything when lightning struck their home in Villa Hills this week, sparking a raging house fire, but one of the only items that survived the inferno startled the Arlinghauses.

    David and Laura Arlinghaus were not home at the time of the fire, according to WLWT-TV. They were in Colorado visiting a family member. 

    When they returned to their fire-ravaged home, they discovered a 100-year-old family bible had mostly escaped the flames with just a little scorching around the edges, WLWT reported.

    The blaze had destroyed almost everything else in the house, except the bible.

    The couple told the TV station it’s a blessing everyone is OK, and that they plan to rebuild in the area.

