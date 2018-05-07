  • 11-year-old boy returns wallet full of cash to stranger

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -

    An 11-year-old boy who found a wallet full of cash and credit cards contacted police and returned it to its grateful owner. 

    Redwood City Police shared a photo Sunday of the boy and the wallet, which police said contained a “large sum of cash,” as well as the owner with the wallet after the officer was able to track him down. 

    The “very appreciative owner” can be seen flashing a thumbs-up in the photo while holding the wallet in his other hand.

    “Nice work, young man,” police officials said.

