  • Beach or door? Let the debate begin

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    It’s the latest internet debate. 

    Laurel and Yanny? Nah, the latest argument is whether an image looks like a door or a beach, The Huffington Post reported.

    A photograph shared online by Twitter user @rebeccareilly__ last week looks like a beach, with the water on the left side and the shore on the right.

    Others, meanwhile, believe the photo is of a door -- a badly painted one, at that.

    Let the debate begin.

