Beach or door? Let the debate begin

It’s the latest internet debate.
Laurel and Yanny? Nah, the latest argument is whether an image looks like a door or a beach, The Huffington Post reported.
Is this a door or a beach??? Hahahaha😖🙄 pic.twitter.com/f4DZ7MZzGy— 𝕓𝕖𝕔𝕜𝕪 (@rebeccareilly__) August 24, 2018
A photograph shared online by Twitter user @rebeccareilly__ last week looks like a beach, with the water on the left side and the shore on the right.
It's a beach dude— charlotte (@l0uderthanbombz) August 27, 2018
I swear it’s a beach but I need it to be confirmed😩— Elliott Waring (@elliottwaringgg) August 26, 2018
Nothing about this looks like a door. Everything about it looks like a beach. Goodbye— EMA (@emabrewer_x) August 27, 2018
Others, meanwhile, believe the photo is of a door -- a badly painted one, at that.
Where are the waves??? Lol it’s a door— Edley Raymond (@_RAYMIN_) August 28, 2018
Got to be a door man 🤯— calgal (@calgalloway7) August 27, 2018
Door— Ken Manning (@ken_manning70) August 29, 2018
Let the debate begin.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former Steelers star Greg Lloyd charged with aggravated assault
- 11-year-old girl dies after being left in sweltering SUV
- Parents claim children's youth football team deceived them
- VIDEO: More schools delay start of classes because of mold issues
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}