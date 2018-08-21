Bullied student escorted to school by bikers

STREAMWOOD, Ill. - Growing up is difficult, especially when kids have to face their bullies every day at school.
One middle school student in Streamwood, Illinois, said she was badly bullied last school year, but this year may be different for Megan Kuntz after her official escort for the first day of school Monday, WLS reported.
Her story was shared on social media, where it got noticed by a group of bikers who took Kuntz to class and warned bullies that the mean treatment will end.
She said that she had to eat her lunch in the school’s office to avoid her meal from being thrown in the trash by classmates, The Chicago Daily Herald reported.
More than two dozen riders showed up on their motorcycles Monday to escort Kuntz to school and send her bullies a message, WLS reported.
The bikers didn’t know each other, but said they just wanted to help her.
The school officials told WLS that they take bullying allegations seriously and were notified about Kuntz’s claims and are working on curbing bullying.
