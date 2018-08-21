0 Dramatic video shows father and son's drive through Montana wildfire

A father and son trip in Montana's Glacier National Park took a turn for the worst in an instant as a raging wildfire ripped through the area.

Charles Bilton and his son Justin were backcountry camping earlier in August when they got caught in a bad situation. A wildfire had engulfed more than 2,000 acres and was going for more.

The duo was in their car driving through the fire, filming their drive through the flames.

Justin can be heard on camera saying, "This is insane," as the two tried to stay calm in the car.

"It was pretty intense," Charles Bilton said. "It happened so quickly, and you could see the trees exploding, like fireworks were going off."

In the video, Justin is heard saying that the car was heating up, saying, "It's going to explode" and worrying that the duo wouldn't make it out as they came across a fallen tree on fire.

"I'm getting out!" Bilton said, before the video ends.

Instead of trying to move the tree out of the way, the duo turned around until they reached a campground.

"No cars, no people, I said, 'Jus, this isn't good,'" Bilton said.

There was one boat in the area, with two park workers.

"Those two kids saved us, we got in the boat," Bilton said.

From a distance, the duo then had to watch their rental car burn.

"When we got out, some of the firefighters said, 'We don't know how your fuel lines didn't go up!'" Bilton said. "I guess I have an angel looking over me."

When the Bilton family left, the fire was burning about 2,500 acres. Weeks later, the fire is burning nearly 8,000 acres, and will likely continue to burn until November.

