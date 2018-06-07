0 Full circle: State trooper pulls over retired cop who delivered him

It wasn’t the first time a state trooper and a retired police office had crossed paths.

A routine traffic stop by the New Jersey State trooper turned into a reunion with the man who had delivered him 27 years ago.

Michael Patterson pulled over Matthew Bailly. They started talking and Bailly told Patterson that he was a retired police officer who had worked for the Piscataway Police Department, ABC News reported.

Patterson said that was his hometown, so Bailly asked where exactly he lived.

When Patterson said what street, Bailly said that’s the same street where he delivered a baby when he was a four-year rookie. He described the house and said that baby’s name was Michael, ABC News reported.

Patterson said that he was that baby.

The story started back in October 1991. Karen Patterson had been shopping but had gone into labor. She went home and her husband Bobby picked her up and carried her inside.

Bailly was on scene and was walked through the delivery by a doctor on the phone.

Flash forward 27 years later, the trooper and his mother visited with Bailly and his wife at their home after the traffic stop and said they were ecstatic about their reunion after nearly three decades, WRC reported.

Photos of the two members of law enforcement and their chance meeting were posted to the New Jersey State Police Facebook page.

The state police saying, “We’re not sure what the odds are of this happening -- maybe they’re close to the odds of a hole-in-one, winning the lottery, or being struck by lightning -- but it happened.”

By the way, Bailly didn’t get a ticket for his violation, WRC reported.

