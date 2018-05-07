0 Is ‘hangry' a real emotion? Scientist says yes

You know the commercials from Snickers - the ones with stars standing in for everyday people with the tag line that you’re not yourself when you’re hungry.

Most of the spots deal with the feeling of being hangry - or so hungry that you’re actually angry.

But the feeling isn’t just a hook to sell candy bars. One scientist claims it is real.

“We’ve long recognized in science that hunger leads to irritability. But the wonderful world of social media has merged the two words for us and now we know it as ‘hanger,’” Sophie Medlin told the BBC.

Medlin is a lecturer studying nutrition and dietetics at Kings College London.

She explained what hangry really means.

“When our blood sugars drop, cortisol and adrenaline rise up in our bodies -- our fight or flight hormones,” Medlin told the BBC.

Also the chemicals that control our brain, called neuropeptides, not only trigger hunger, but also trigger anger and impulsive behaviors. Medlin says they’re all connected.

So how can we keep being hangry at bay?

“It depends on how long it’s going to be until your next meal. Ideally, you want something that’s going to bring your blood sugars up a little bit and also maintain them there. So a sort of savory carbohydrate-type snack would be the best thing to have,” Medlin told the BBC.

