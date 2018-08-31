  • KFC offering college fund for first baby named for Colonel Sanders on Sept. 9

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Want to name your child Harland? Doing so could be worth $11,000 toward the baby’s college education, Kentucky Fried Chicken announced in a news release.

    To commemorate the 128th birthday of its founder, Colonel Harland Sanders, KFC said the first child named Harland on Sept. 9 will receive the cash.

    Sanders was born Sept. 9, 1890, and founded Kentucky Fried Chicken while he was in his 60s. He died Dec. 16, 1980.

    "Even though vintage names are making a comeback, our iconic founder's name was dwindling in popularity, and we couldn't just stand idly by and let that happen," Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. chief marketing officer, said in the news release. "We hope that this birthday celebration honors the Colonel and encourages the next generation of people aspiring to live the American dream."

    On Sept. 9, parents can submit the name, date and time of their baby Harland's birth along with their contact information on www.kfc.com/babyharland. The site will be live for 30 days. The baby's first name must be Harland to qualify. 

