National Nurses Week 2018: 5 freebies and deals

    Businesses across the country are honoring nurses this week with freebies and deals for health care workers.

    National Nurses Week, which kicked off with National Nurses Day on May 6, runs through May 12, the birthday of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale.

    Check out some of the offers below, and just to be on the safe side, contact your local stores and franchises to make sure they are participating:

    1. Cinnabon: Sweet! Nurses can get a free Cinnabon Classic Roll, MiniBon Roll or four-count order of BonBites by presenting their medical ID from May 6-12. Read more here.

    2. Easy Spirit: Get 30 percent off your purchase at the shoe brand's website, EasySpirit.com, all month long with the coupon code NURSESWEEK30. Nurses also can enter the #MoveFor Healing Sweepstakes to win shoes for their team. Read more here.

    3. PDQ: Nurses and teachers can get 50 percent off their order Tuesday, May 8, by showing their work ID. Read more here.

    4. Potbelly Sandwich Shop: According to Newsweek, nurses "who show their medical ID or wear their scrubs" can get "a free fountain drink or cookie with their purchase of a sandwich." Read more here.

    5. Chipotle Mexican Grill: Although the restaurant chain isn't running a promotion for nurses this week, USA Today reports that participating locations will offer nurses a buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos on June 5. Nurses must present a work ID to claim their freebie. Read more here.

     
     

