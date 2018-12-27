Petting zoo asks for Christmas trees to feed goats

NEW ERA, Mich. - A Michigan petting zoo is asking for Christmas tree donations to feed its kids -- as in goats!
Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo sits on 700 acres in New Era and is home to four resident goats: BamBam, Becca and twins Bubba and Gump, The Detroit Free Press reported. Goats are big eaters, which is why the zoo is requesting recycled Christmas trees to help keep them full.
When Christmas trees have been stripped of ornaments and tinsel, they make great food for animals. The needles are full of vitamin C, they help control worms and they're enjoyed by the zoo's deer. They also add a little variety to the goats' usual diet of hay and grain.
“We’ve been asking for tree donations after Christmas for a number of years now,” said Cindy Lewis, who owns the farm with her husband, Scott. “The goats can devour a tree in a matter of minutes. They get very excited!”
Officials with the zoo said it will take Christmas tree donations through the end of January.
