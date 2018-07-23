Police officer helps homeless man with shave so he can get job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A good deed caught on camera shows how police in Tallahassee, Florida, serve and protect their community.
The Tallahassee Police Department posted the video of Officer Tony Carlson helping an unidentified homeless man get a job, WTXL reported.
Carlson was at a local McDonald’s when the man applied for a job, but the restaurant said they couldn’t hire him because of his beard, WTXL reported.
So Carlson helped the man, grabbed some clippers and helped shave the beard away while they stood outside a gas station next door, according to WTXL.
A person recorded the video and shared on social media.
