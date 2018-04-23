Police officer takes 84-year-old man to hospital to visit sick wife

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. - A police officer in Pennsylvania has the serve portion of “to protect and serve” perfected.
Roger Baker, 84, had to get to his local hospital after his wife had a medical emergency. No friends or family could take him, so he called police for help, WHP reported.
Deputy Chief Bentley from Montoursville Police Department responded, taking Baker to the medical facility, and escorted him to the building, WHP reported.
In the police department’s Facebook post, which has been shared more than a thousand times, the department said that Bentley held Baker’s hand, walking him to the building until hospital workers brought a wheelchair out for Baker and took him to his wife in the emergency room.
