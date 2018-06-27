Sea lice in Florida? Beachgoers warned about itch-inducing pests

PENSACOLA, Fla. - As travelers flock to northwest Florida beaches this summer, an unwelcome guest may await them.
According to the Pensacola Beach Lifeguards Facebook page, purple warning flags indicating dangerous marine life have been flying along the shore this week thanks to an itch-inducing pest commonly called "sea lice."
TRENDING NOW:
- Criminal homicide charges filed against police officer who shot Antwon Rose
- Surveillance video shows drive-by shooting moments before Antwon Rose was shot
- Officer who shot, killed Antwon Rose has troubled past, attorney says
- 2 flown to hospital after tractor-trailer strikes van on Pa. Turnpike
- VIDEO: Body found inside walk-in freezer at Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park
What a gorgeous day out here on Pensacola beach we are flying green flags with calm surf conditions. We also have purple flags in the air due to sea lice (small jelly fish) please remember to drink plenty of water and apply lots of sunscreen. We hope everyone has a beautiful Tuesday!Posted by Pensacola Beach Lifeguards on Tuesday, June 26, 2018
WEAR-TV reports that the term is a misnomer: The creatures are really thimble jellyfish larvae, not lice, and cause a rash known as "seabathers' eruption."
"People affected by sea lice may feel a prickling sensation on their skin while in the water, but the rash caused by the microscopic organisms typically occurs several hours after exposure," the station reported.
The rash often can be treated with hydrocortisone and antihistamine creams available at most drug stores, according to the Florida Department of Health. If you have symptoms, you may need to see a dermatologist, the department said.
Swimmers can reduce their risk of being stung by not wearing T-shirts in the water, using sunscreen, practicing good hygiene and taking off wet swimsuits immediately after getting out of the ocean, the department reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}