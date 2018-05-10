Senior's graduation fulfills his mother's dying wish

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dalton Jackson’s class graduates later this month, but the Hall High School Senior already has something none of the rest of his classmates have; a diploma.
Jackson’s mom, Stephanie Northcott is dying. She’s hospitalized in Memphis at Baptist East. She shared her final wish; to attend Dalton’s graduation on May 18.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police arrest man accused of touching, sprinkling sugar on girls at church
- Federal health officials warn of EpiPen shortage
- Couple found dead in apparent double suicide
- VIDEO: Americans freed by North Korea welcomed home by President Trump
Family, friends, school staff members and players from the football team worked with the team at Baptist to put together a ceremony at the hospital for Northcott’s son.
Two weeks before the kids at Hall will walk, Dalton put on his cap and gown. With a catch in her voice, Hall Principal Suzanne Keefe made the announcement.
Diploma in hand, Dalton, his mom and everyone in attendance celebrated the bittersweet occasion Friday night.
The family is raising money to help pay for Stephanie’s funeral. Donations are being accepted here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}