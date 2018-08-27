0 Tennessee couple takes plunge with river raft wedding

Taking the plunge is all about commitment, but a Tennessee couple took that phrase literally when they were married earlier this month.

>> Read more trending news

Matt Price and Stefanie Maser held their wedding on a river raft on the Ocoee River and jumped into the water after saying “I do,” The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

“Jumped right into the married life,” Maser wrote on Instagram after their Aug. 12 wedding.

Three river rafts that included friends, families and the bride and groom were used for the ceremony. Price, a local raft guide, wore khaki shorts and a button-down shirt. Maser wore a white, knee-length wedding dress.

The couple met at a Utah brewery, where both worked during ski season, the Times Free Press reported.

“We met eyes there, and it turned into this,” Price told the newspaper.

The couple worked at the Ocoee River, located just north of the Tennessee-Georgia border in the eastern part of the state, with Price as a raft guide and Maser working a desk job for Raft One.

They were engaged April 20 on a sunset cruise, the Times Free Press reported.

For the wedding, the couple kept their families in the dark about the ceremony.

"We gave them minimal information up to the final day," Price told the newspaper. "We told them to just be ready to show up and do what we need. 'Just trust us. Some way, somehow, we're going to get married by the end of this.'"

Once at the river, the bridal party and families boarded the rafts and headed into the river. After the ceremony, the newlyweds plunged into the river.

"I don't do water ... " Maser told the Times Free Press. "I barely float, and he somehow convinced me to jump in after."

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.