  • Texas billboard urging liberals to leave state goes viral

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    VEGA, Texas -

    A Texas billboard urging liberals to get out of the state has gone viral, racking up thousands of shares on social media.

    According to KFDA, the billboard along Interstate 40 near Vega reads: "Liberals, please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS." 

    >> Read more trending news 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Facebook user Kyle Mccallie of Fritch shared a photo of the sign Tuesday.

    "Billboard 6 miles east of Vega on I-40 east bound! I like it," he quipped in his Facebook post, which has been shared more than 12,000 times.

    Billboard 6 miles east of Vega on I-40 east bound! I like it!

    Posted by Kyle Mccallie on Tuesday, June 19, 2018

    The billboard's owner was not identified in KFDA's report

    Read more here.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texas billboard urging liberals to leave state goes viral

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson arrested on domestic assault charge

  • Headline Goes Here

    US Navy drops live bombs in Florida national forest

  • Headline Goes Here

    Starbucks to close 150 stores

  • Headline Goes Here

    Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen taunted by protesters as…