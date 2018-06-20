Texas billboard urging liberals to leave state goes viral

A Texas billboard urging liberals to get out of the state has gone viral, racking up thousands of shares on social media.
According to KFDA, the billboard along Interstate 40 near Vega reads: "Liberals, please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS."
TRENDING NOW:
- 17-year-old shot, killed by police during traffic stop after earlier shooting
- Man on drugs abandons 4-year-old daughter at Dairy Queen, police say
- Photos: MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 show
- VIDEO: Family, friends remember rapper Jimmy Wopo who was shot, killed in Pittsburgh
Facebook user Kyle Mccallie of Fritch shared a photo of the sign Tuesday.
"Billboard 6 miles east of Vega on I-40 east bound! I like it," he quipped in his Facebook post, which has been shared more than 12,000 times.
Billboard 6 miles east of Vega on I-40 east bound! I like it!Posted by Kyle Mccallie on Tuesday, June 19, 2018
The billboard's owner was not identified in KFDA's report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}