  • Woman arrested after trying to break into Seattle home through dog door

    SEATTLE - A Seattle couple told police that a woman broke into their home through a dog door

    The attempted break-in was caught on surveillance cameras.

    The couple said they were at home when they saw a car pull up next to their driveway. Hours later the car was still there. Then the couple noticed the woman who was in the car was trying to break into their home through their dog door. 

    The couple called police as the woman was trying to get in. When officer arrived, they arrested her. 

