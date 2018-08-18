Woman arrested after trying to break into Seattle home through dog door

SEATTLE - A Seattle couple told police that a woman broke into their home through a dog door.
The attempted break-in was caught on surveillance cameras.
The couple said they were at home when they saw a car pull up next to their driveway. Hours later the car was still there. Then the couple noticed the woman who was in the car was trying to break into their home through their dog door.
The couple called police as the woman was trying to get in. When officer arrived, they arrested her.
TRENDING NOW:
- All 3 bodies of missing Colorado family recovered as father appears in court
- Police searching for 2 men who tried to rob woman walking home with toddler
- Baby in car when police seize gun, drugs following chase
- VIDEO: Nearly dozen vehicles struck by suspected drunken driver
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}