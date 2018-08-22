0 Woman credits dog for saving her from possible abduction

DELTONA, Fla. - A woman from Volusia County, Florida, said her dog saved her life when a stranger tried to abduct her during a walk in a neighborhood.

>> Read more trending news

Deanna Moore said she was walking her dog, a 14-year-old golden retriever named Sandy, Friday night in a Deltona neighborhood, when she said she heard a car pull up behind her on a street but did not think anything of it.

“The street lights are not very well lit down there,” Moore said.

She said a man got out and grabbed her around the waist.

“I've heard stories like this before, where they approach a woman and say something to them, but he just grabbed me,” Moore said.

That's when she said Sandy sprang into action and began tugging her away from the man.

The dog then broke loose and Moore said she ran after Sandy -and to safety.

“God knows what could have happened after that,” Moore said. “Sandy was my guardian angel that night.”

Moore ran with the dog to her fiance’s mother's house a short distance away and they called 911.

She said she did not get a good look at the man, but remembers he wore heavy cologne and drove a navy blue hatchback.

“I distinctly remember the nautical tattoo. It was a blueish green, and it was on his hand right here. It was like a smaller size,” Moore said.

Deputies searched the area for the man but did not find anything.

Moore said she and her boyfriend went out the next day to see if they could spot the car in the neighborhood, but they could not find it.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.