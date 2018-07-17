World Emoji Day: Apple announces new characters to celebrate occasion

Tuesday is World Emoji Day, and Apple has announced new emoji characters to celebrate the occasion.
More than 70 new emoji are coming to iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac later in the year in a free software update.
More hair options, including red, gray and curly will be introduced. There will be an emoji for bald people, too.
New smiley faces -- a cold face, party face, pleading face and a face with hearts -- are also on the way.
The list of animal emoji will grow as well, with a kangaroo, peacock, parrot and lobster.
Foodies will be able to better express themselves with new options like mango, lettuce, cupcake and moon cake.
Other additions to look out for include sports, symbols and a new superhero emoji.
