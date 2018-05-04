World's oldest male bottlenose dolphin dead at 54

VALLEJO, Calif. - The world’s oldest known male bottlenose dolphin died under human care in California, KGO reported.
Semo was 54 and lived at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. According to a release from the park, Semo was “an animal ambassador” to millions of guests and “brought joy” to visitors.
The cause of death has not been revealed, but park officials believe he died of old age, KGO reported.
“Semo was a ruggedly handsome, large and imposing male, who was also infinitely joyful and playful," Animal Care Director Dianne Cameron told KGO. "We feel so fortunate to have been a part of his life."
Semo arrived at Six Flags in 2012 after living at the Minnesota. Before that he lived at Sea World, KGO reported.
