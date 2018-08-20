0 Hotel manager grabs woman's face, tells her to 'smile better'

NEWPORT, Oregon - A hotel worker in Oregon was left in shock after her manager grabbed her face. The incident was caught on surveillance video at the Newport Comfort Inn.

It was another night on the clock for Alexandra McMillin, beginning her shift behind the front desk in late May when her manager, Charles Cummings grabbed her by the chin.

McMillin says a customer told him earlier that they thought she should smile more.

"Eventually, he goes, 'You just need to learn to smile a little better,' grabs me by either side of the face aggressively in that manner where I'm already backed into a corner," said McMillin.

McMillin told KOIN, it haunted her in the days to come.

"The fear that's instilled in you when you're returning to work every single day, knowing that you have to face the same exact aggressor and the same exact person who continuously makes these actions and moves out of boundaries. It's the most scary thing that you could wish upon any young woman in the working industry," said McMillin.

Cummings has been cited for harassment and McMillin says this wasn't the first time he made her feel uncomfortable.

"He'd constantly make comments on my appearance, he would come up and invade my personal space, smell my neck and my hair, make comments about that."

In a statement, Comfort Inn's parent company says:

"Following an internal investigation, the owner has terminated the general manager.

We expect all franchised hotels to operate a safe, healthy and positive work environment, and they are required to comply with all federal, state and local laws."

McMillin hopes others will speak out about being harassed at work.

"Around the country, around the state, around the world, this happens to women every single day. I just hope this encourages women in all different aspects."

Cummings is set to make an appearance in court soon on that harassment citation.

CNN/KOIN