How gas prices have changed in Altoona in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Altoona, PA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 6.
Altoona by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.46
--- Pennsylvania average: $3.23
- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)
- Year change: -$0.28 (-7.5%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.03 (6/17/22)
- Diesel current price: $3.91
- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.4%)
- Year change: -$0.47 (-10.8%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.27 (5/20/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Laredo, TX: $2.53
#2. Henderson, KY: $2.53
#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.59
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
jittawit21 // Shutterstock
#5. Santa Rosa, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.98
Daniel Avram // Shutterstock
#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.98
Elen Nika // Shutterstock
#3. Salinas, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.01
Christian Mueller // Shutterstock
#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $5.04
Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock
#1. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.08