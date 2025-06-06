How gas prices have changed in Altoona in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Altoona, PA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 6.

Altoona by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.46

--- Pennsylvania average: $3.23

- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)

- Year change: -$0.28 (-7.5%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.03 (6/17/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.91

- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.4%)

- Year change: -$0.47 (-10.8%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.27 (5/20/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Laredo, TX: $2.53

#2. Henderson, KY: $2.53

#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.59

#5. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.98

#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.98

#3. Salinas, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.01

#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $5.04

#1. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.08