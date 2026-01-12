How gas prices have changed in Lebanon in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Lebanon, PA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 12.
Lebanon by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.02
--- Pennsylvania average: $3.02
- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)
- Year change: -$0.22 (-6.8%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.01 (6/13/22)
- Diesel current price: $4.03
- Week change: -$0.04 (-0.9%)
- Year change: +$0.02 (+0.4%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.37 (5/19/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.09
#2. Oklahoma City, OK: $2.09
#3. Springfield, MO: $2.17
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
jittawit21 // Shutterstock
#5. statewide, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.40
Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock
#4. San Diego, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.41
Daniel Avram // Shutterstock
#3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.43
Christian Mueller // Shutterstock
#2. Hilo, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.63
Elen Nika // Shutterstock
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $4.95
This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.