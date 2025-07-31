How much house $1 million buys you in Chambersburg

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Chambersburg. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

827 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg

- Price: $1,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,759

- Price per square foot: $147

- See 827 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

1464 Highfield Ct, Chambersburg

- Price: $900,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,775

- Price per square foot: $238

- See 1464 Highfield Ct, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

755 Kriner Rd, Chambersburg

- Price: $900,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,500

- Price per square foot: $257

- See 755 Kriner Rd, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

161 Lindman Dr, Chambersburg

- Price: $800,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,820

- Price per square foot: $137

- See 161 Lindman Dr, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

1558 Hearthside Dr, Chambersburg

- Price: $800,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,400

- Price per square foot: $181

- See 1558 Hearthside Dr, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

245 Topaz Dr, Chambersburg

- Price: $700,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,000

- Price per square foot: $116

- See 245 Topaz Dr, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

1570 Walker Rd, Chambersburg

- Price: $700,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,764

- Price per square foot: $146

- See 1570 Walker Rd, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

57 Linoak Rd, Chambersburg

- Price: $700,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,516

- Price per square foot: $155

- See 57 Linoak Rd, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

1852 Carrera Dr, Chambersburg

- Price: $600,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,374

- Price per square foot: $177

- See 1852 Carrera Dr, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

473-481 S Second St, Chambersburg

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,654

- Price per square foot: $226

- See 473-481 S Second St, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

149 Matthew Dr, Chambersburg

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,650

- Price per square foot: $226

- See 149 Matthew Dr, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

3596-A Eagle Dr, Chambersburg

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,151

- Price per square foot: $81

- See 3596-A Eagle Dr, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

3526 Turnberry Dr, Chambersburg

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,557

- Price per square foot: $140

- See 3526 Turnberry Dr, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

1701 Falcon Ln, Chambersburg

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,072

- Price per square foot: $162

- See 1701 Falcon Ln, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

5133 Swope Rd, Chambersburg

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,975

- Price per square foot: $168

- See 5133 Swope Rd, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

2540 Austin Ave, Chambersburg

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,558

- Price per square foot: $195

- See 2540 Austin Ave, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

1736 Carrera Dr, Chambersburg

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,482

- Price per square foot: $201

- See 1736 Carrera Dr, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

1701 Falcon Ln #192, Chambersburg

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,316

- Price per square foot: $215

- See 1701 Falcon Ln #192, Chambersburg on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.