How much house $1 million buys you in Chambersburg

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Chambersburg. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
827 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
- Price: $1,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,759
- Price per square foot: $147
- See 827 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
1464 Highfield Ct, Chambersburg
- Price: $900,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,775
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 1464 Highfield Ct, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
755 Kriner Rd, Chambersburg
- Price: $900,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,500
- Price per square foot: $257
- See 755 Kriner Rd, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
161 Lindman Dr, Chambersburg
- Price: $800,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,820
- Price per square foot: $137
- See 161 Lindman Dr, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
1558 Hearthside Dr, Chambersburg
- Price: $800,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,400
- Price per square foot: $181
- See 1558 Hearthside Dr, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
245 Topaz Dr, Chambersburg
- Price: $700,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,000
- Price per square foot: $116
- See 245 Topaz Dr, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
1570 Walker Rd, Chambersburg
- Price: $700,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,764
- Price per square foot: $146
- See 1570 Walker Rd, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
57 Linoak Rd, Chambersburg
- Price: $700,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,516
- Price per square foot: $155
- See 57 Linoak Rd, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
1852 Carrera Dr, Chambersburg
- Price: $600,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,374
- Price per square foot: $177
- See 1852 Carrera Dr, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
473-481 S Second St, Chambersburg
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,654
- Price per square foot: $226
- See 473-481 S Second St, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
149 Matthew Dr, Chambersburg
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,650
- Price per square foot: $226
- See 149 Matthew Dr, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
3596-A Eagle Dr, Chambersburg
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,151
- Price per square foot: $81
- See 3596-A Eagle Dr, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
3526 Turnberry Dr, Chambersburg
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,557
- Price per square foot: $140
- See 3526 Turnberry Dr, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
1701 Falcon Ln, Chambersburg
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,072
- Price per square foot: $162
- See 1701 Falcon Ln, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
5133 Swope Rd, Chambersburg
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,975
- Price per square foot: $168
- See 5133 Swope Rd, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
2540 Austin Ave, Chambersburg
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,558
- Price per square foot: $195
- See 2540 Austin Ave, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
1736 Carrera Dr, Chambersburg
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,482
- Price per square foot: $201
- See 1736 Carrera Dr, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
1701 Falcon Ln #192, Chambersburg
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,316
- Price per square foot: $215
- See 1701 Falcon Ln #192, Chambersburg on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.