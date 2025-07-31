How much house $1 million buys you in Erie

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Erie. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

5075 Saybrook Pl, Erie

- Price: $998,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,466

- Price per square foot: $223

- See 5075 Saybrook Pl, Erie on Redfin.com

6031 Schultz Rd, Erie

- Price: $879,000

- 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,432

- Price per square foot: $136

- See 6031 Schultz Rd, Erie on Redfin.com

1347 S Shore Dr, Erie

- Price: $875,000

- 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,247

- Price per square foot: $206

- See 1347 S Shore Dr, Erie on Redfin.com

4758 Thoroughbred Loop, Erie

- Price: $799,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,159

- Price per square foot: $253

- See 4758 Thoroughbred Loop, Erie on Redfin.com

251 Wolf Point Dr, Erie

- Price: $790,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,558

- Price per square foot: $142

- See 251 Wolf Point Dr, Erie on Redfin.com

4891 Thoroughbred Loop #102, Erie

- Price: $747,500

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,746

- Price per square foot: $199

- See 4891 Thoroughbred Loop #102, Erie on Redfin.com

3126 Westwood Estates Dr, Erie

- Price: $599,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,808

- Price per square foot: $157

- See 3126 Westwood Estates Dr, Erie on Redfin.com

21 East Dr, Erie

- Price: $599,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,942

- Price per square foot: $308

- See 21 East Dr, Erie on Redfin.com

4655 Elsie Rd #1, Erie

- Price: $599,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,901

- Price per square foot: $315

- See 4655 Elsie Rd #1, Erie on Redfin.com

5124 W Ridge Rd, Erie

- Price: $565,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,565

- Price per square foot: $220

- See 5124 W Ridge Rd, Erie on Redfin.com

4031 Zimmerly Rd, Erie

- Price: $549,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,424

- Price per square foot: $160

- See 4031 Zimmerly Rd, Erie on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.