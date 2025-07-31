How much house $1 million buys you in Lebanon

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Lebanon. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
840 Wheatfield Ln, Lebanon
- Price: $895,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,453
- Price per square foot: $259
840 Wheatfield Ln, Lebanon
836 Wheatfield Ln, Lebanon
- Price: $865,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,322
- Price per square foot: $260
836 Wheatfield Ln, Lebanon
217 Dahlia Cir, Lebanon
- Price: $834,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,109
- Price per square foot: $268
217 Dahlia Cir, Lebanon
000 Wheatfield Ln, Lebanon
- Price: $765,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,543
- Price per square foot: $215
000 Wheatfield Ln, Lebanon
14 Betony Ln, Lebanon
- Price: $746,600
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,312
- Price per square foot: $225
14 Betony Ln, Lebanon
117 On The Blvd #305, Lebanon
- Price: $714,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,180
- Price per square foot: $327
117 On The Blvd #305, Lebanon
117 On The Blvd #205, Lebanon
- Price: $709,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,180
- Price per square foot: $325
117 On The Blvd #205, Lebanon
857 Church Rd, Lebanon
- Price: $680,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,387
- Price per square foot: $200
857 Church Rd, Lebanon
931 Meadowood Cir, Lebanon
- Price: $675,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,939
- Price per square foot: $171
931 Meadowood Cir, Lebanon
100 Cobblestone Dr, Lebanon
- Price: $664,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,750
- Price per square foot: $177
100 Cobblestone Dr, Lebanon
117 On The Blvd #307, Lebanon
- Price: $653,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,956
- Price per square foot: $333
117 On The Blvd #307, Lebanon
117 On The Blvd #207, Lebanon
- Price: $648,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,956
- Price per square foot: $331
117 On The Blvd #207, Lebanon
117 On The Blvd #107, Lebanon
- Price: $643,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,956
- Price per square foot: $328
117 On The Blvd #107, Lebanon
101 Dream Dr, Lebanon
- Price: $630,292
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,392
- Price per square foot: $263
101 Dream Dr, Lebanon
310 S 21st St, Lebanon
- Price: $629,000
- 7 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,000
- Price per square foot: $125
310 S 21st St, Lebanon
01 Dahlia Cir, Lebanon
- Price: $613,600
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,563
- Price per square foot: $172
01 Dahlia Cir, Lebanon
604 Lilliana Dr, Lebanon
- Price: $599,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,921
- Price per square foot: $312
604 Lilliana Dr, Lebanon
925 Snapdragon Ct Unit OFR7A7, Lebanon
- Price: $599,400
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,955
- Price per square foot: $306
925 Snapdragon Ct Unit OFR7A7, Lebanon
4 S 4th St, Lebanon
- Price: $595,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,970
- Price per square foot: $85
4 S 4th St, Lebanon
2301 Quarry Rd, Lebanon
- Price: $589,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,986
- Price per square foot: $296
2301 Quarry Rd, Lebanon
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.