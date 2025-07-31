How much house $1 million buys you in Lebanon

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Lebanon. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

840 Wheatfield Ln, Lebanon

- Price: $895,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,453

- Price per square foot: $259

- See 840 Wheatfield Ln, Lebanon on Redfin.com

836 Wheatfield Ln, Lebanon

- Price: $865,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,322

- Price per square foot: $260

- See 836 Wheatfield Ln, Lebanon on Redfin.com

217 Dahlia Cir, Lebanon

- Price: $834,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,109

- Price per square foot: $268

- See 217 Dahlia Cir, Lebanon on Redfin.com

000 Wheatfield Ln, Lebanon

- Price: $765,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,543

- Price per square foot: $215

- See 000 Wheatfield Ln, Lebanon on Redfin.com

14 Betony Ln, Lebanon

- Price: $746,600

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,312

- Price per square foot: $225

- See 14 Betony Ln, Lebanon on Redfin.com

117 On The Blvd #305, Lebanon

- Price: $714,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,180

- Price per square foot: $327

- See 117 On The Blvd #305, Lebanon on Redfin.com

117 On The Blvd #205, Lebanon

- Price: $709,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,180

- Price per square foot: $325

- See 117 On The Blvd #205, Lebanon on Redfin.com

857 Church Rd, Lebanon

- Price: $680,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,387

- Price per square foot: $200

- See 857 Church Rd, Lebanon on Redfin.com

931 Meadowood Cir, Lebanon

- Price: $675,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,939

- Price per square foot: $171

- See 931 Meadowood Cir, Lebanon on Redfin.com

100 Cobblestone Dr, Lebanon

- Price: $664,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,750

- Price per square foot: $177

- See 100 Cobblestone Dr, Lebanon on Redfin.com

117 On The Blvd #307, Lebanon

- Price: $653,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,956

- Price per square foot: $333

- See 117 On The Blvd #307, Lebanon on Redfin.com

117 On The Blvd #207, Lebanon

- Price: $648,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,956

- Price per square foot: $331

- See 117 On The Blvd #207, Lebanon on Redfin.com

117 On The Blvd #107, Lebanon

- Price: $643,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,956

- Price per square foot: $328

- See 117 On The Blvd #107, Lebanon on Redfin.com

101 Dream Dr, Lebanon

- Price: $630,292

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,392

- Price per square foot: $263

- See 101 Dream Dr, Lebanon on Redfin.com

310 S 21st St, Lebanon

- Price: $629,000

- 7 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,000

- Price per square foot: $125

- See 310 S 21st St, Lebanon on Redfin.com

01 Dahlia Cir, Lebanon

- Price: $613,600

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,563

- Price per square foot: $172

- See 01 Dahlia Cir, Lebanon on Redfin.com

604 Lilliana Dr, Lebanon

- Price: $599,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,921

- Price per square foot: $312

- See 604 Lilliana Dr, Lebanon on Redfin.com

925 Snapdragon Ct Unit OFR7A7, Lebanon

- Price: $599,400

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,955

- Price per square foot: $306

- See 925 Snapdragon Ct Unit OFR7A7, Lebanon on Redfin.com

4 S 4th St, Lebanon

- Price: $595,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,970

- Price per square foot: $85

- See 4 S 4th St, Lebanon on Redfin.com

2301 Quarry Rd, Lebanon

- Price: $589,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,986

- Price per square foot: $296

- See 2301 Quarry Rd, Lebanon on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.