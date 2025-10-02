How much house does $500,000 buy you in Allentown?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Allentown?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Allentown right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

1049 S 25Th St, Easton, PA 18045

- Price: $499,999

- 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,507

- See 1049 S 25Th St, Easton, PA 18045 on Redfin.com

466 Towamensing Trl, Albrightsville, PA 18210

- Price: $499,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,270

- See 466 Towamensing Trl, Albrightsville, PA 18210 on Redfin.com

561 Harmony Brass Castle Rd, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

- Price: $499,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,592

- See 561 Harmony Brass Castle Rd, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 on Redfin.com

156 Bear Creek Lake Dr, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229

- Price: $495,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,547

- See 156 Bear Creek Lake Dr, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229 on Redfin.com

4360 Hillary Dr, Emmaus, PA 18049

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,905

- See 4360 Hillary Dr, Emmaus, PA 18049 on Redfin.com

80 Parker Mews, Albrightsville, PA 18210

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,350

- See 80 Parker Mews, Albrightsville, PA 18210 on Redfin.com

2827 Willow St, Coplay, PA 18037

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,158

- See 2827 Willow St, Coplay, PA 18037 on Redfin.com

18 Canada Goose Dr, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,306

- See 18 Canada Goose Dr, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 on Redfin.com

144 Dogwood Dr, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229

- Price: $499,921

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,758

- See 144 Dogwood Dr, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229 on Redfin.com

24 Stony Brook Rd, Blairstown, NJ 07825

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,648

- See 24 Stony Brook Rd, Blairstown, NJ 07825 on Redfin.com

5119 Stahley Dr, Schnecksville, PA 18078

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,578

- See 5119 Stahley Dr, Schnecksville, PA 18078 on Redfin.com

9535 Foxfield Ct, Fogelsville, PA 18051

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,264

- See 9535 Foxfield Ct, Fogelsville, PA 18051 on Redfin.com

2611 Fieldview Dr, Macungie, PA 18062

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,263

- See 2611 Fieldview Dr, Macungie, PA 18062 on Redfin.com

510 Ramblewood Dr, Easton, PA 18040

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,248

- See 510 Ramblewood Dr, Easton, PA 18040 on Redfin.com

3065 W Whitehall St, Allentown, PA 18104

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,240

- See 3065 W Whitehall St, Allentown, PA 18104 on Redfin.com

451 Russell Ave, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,935

- See 451 Russell Ave, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 on Redfin.com

11 Shelley Dr, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,044

- See 11 Shelley Dr, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 on Redfin.com

106 Turkey Path Trl, White Haven, PA 18661

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,100

- See 106 Turkey Path Trl, White Haven, PA 18661 on Redfin.com

4457 Spring Dr, Center Valley, PA 18034

- Price: $499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,892

- See 4457 Spring Dr, Center Valley, PA 18034 on Redfin.com

35 Pine Needle Dr, Lehighton, PA 18235

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,883

- See 35 Pine Needle Dr, Lehighton, PA 18235 on Redfin.com

1077 Meadowlark Dr, Fogelsville, PA 18051

- Price: $497,120

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,717

- See 1077 Meadowlark Dr, Fogelsville, PA 18051 on Redfin.com

515 N 41St St, Allentown, PA 18104

- Price: $498,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,121

- See 515 N 41St St, Allentown, PA 18104 on Redfin.com

373 Sydney Ln, Lansdale, PA 19446

- Price: $499,990

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,953

- See 373 Sydney Ln, Lansdale, PA 19446 on Redfin.com

65 Maplewood Rd, Lake Harmony, PA 18624

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,736

- See 65 Maplewood Rd, Lake Harmony, PA 18624 on Redfin.com

11 Maplewood Rd, Lake Harmony, PA 18624

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,640

- See 11 Maplewood Rd, Lake Harmony, PA 18624 on Redfin.com

15 Hazard Run Rd, Lake Harmony, PA 18624

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,625

- See 15 Hazard Run Rd, Lake Harmony, PA 18624 on Redfin.com

910 State Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,408

- See 910 State Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825 on Redfin.com

43 Lime Kiln Rd, Columbia, NJ 07832

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,400

- See 43 Lime Kiln Rd, Columbia, NJ 07832 on Redfin.com

4088 Eveningstar Rd, Emmaus, PA 18049

- Price: $495,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,068

- See 4088 Eveningstar Rd, Emmaus, PA 18049 on Redfin.com

7963 August Ave, Breinigsville, PA 18031

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,751

- See 7963 August Ave, Breinigsville, PA 18031 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.