How much house does $500,000 buy you in Allentown?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Allentown?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Allentown right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
1049 S 25Th St, Easton, PA 18045
- Price: $499,999
- 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,507
- See 1049 S 25Th St, Easton, PA 18045 on Redfin.com
466 Towamensing Trl, Albrightsville, PA 18210
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,270
- See 466 Towamensing Trl, Albrightsville, PA 18210 on Redfin.com
561 Harmony Brass Castle Rd, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,592
- See 561 Harmony Brass Castle Rd, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 on Redfin.com
156 Bear Creek Lake Dr, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
- Price: $495,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,547
- See 156 Bear Creek Lake Dr, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229 on Redfin.com
4360 Hillary Dr, Emmaus, PA 18049
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,905
- See 4360 Hillary Dr, Emmaus, PA 18049 on Redfin.com
80 Parker Mews, Albrightsville, PA 18210
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,350
- See 80 Parker Mews, Albrightsville, PA 18210 on Redfin.com
2827 Willow St, Coplay, PA 18037
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,158
- See 2827 Willow St, Coplay, PA 18037 on Redfin.com
18 Canada Goose Dr, Hackettstown, NJ 07840
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,306
- See 18 Canada Goose Dr, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 on Redfin.com
144 Dogwood Dr, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
- Price: $499,921
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,758
- See 144 Dogwood Dr, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229 on Redfin.com
24 Stony Brook Rd, Blairstown, NJ 07825
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,648
- See 24 Stony Brook Rd, Blairstown, NJ 07825 on Redfin.com
5119 Stahley Dr, Schnecksville, PA 18078
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,578
- See 5119 Stahley Dr, Schnecksville, PA 18078 on Redfin.com
9535 Foxfield Ct, Fogelsville, PA 18051
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,264
- See 9535 Foxfield Ct, Fogelsville, PA 18051 on Redfin.com
2611 Fieldview Dr, Macungie, PA 18062
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,263
- See 2611 Fieldview Dr, Macungie, PA 18062 on Redfin.com
510 Ramblewood Dr, Easton, PA 18040
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,248
- See 510 Ramblewood Dr, Easton, PA 18040 on Redfin.com
3065 W Whitehall St, Allentown, PA 18104
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,240
- See 3065 W Whitehall St, Allentown, PA 18104 on Redfin.com
451 Russell Ave, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,935
- See 451 Russell Ave, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 on Redfin.com
11 Shelley Dr, Hackettstown, NJ 07840
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,044
- See 11 Shelley Dr, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 on Redfin.com
106 Turkey Path Trl, White Haven, PA 18661
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,100
- See 106 Turkey Path Trl, White Haven, PA 18661 on Redfin.com
4457 Spring Dr, Center Valley, PA 18034
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,892
- See 4457 Spring Dr, Center Valley, PA 18034 on Redfin.com
35 Pine Needle Dr, Lehighton, PA 18235
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,883
- See 35 Pine Needle Dr, Lehighton, PA 18235 on Redfin.com
1077 Meadowlark Dr, Fogelsville, PA 18051
- Price: $497,120
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,717
- See 1077 Meadowlark Dr, Fogelsville, PA 18051 on Redfin.com
515 N 41St St, Allentown, PA 18104
- Price: $498,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,121
- See 515 N 41St St, Allentown, PA 18104 on Redfin.com
373 Sydney Ln, Lansdale, PA 19446
- Price: $499,990
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,953
- See 373 Sydney Ln, Lansdale, PA 19446 on Redfin.com
65 Maplewood Rd, Lake Harmony, PA 18624
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,736
- See 65 Maplewood Rd, Lake Harmony, PA 18624 on Redfin.com
11 Maplewood Rd, Lake Harmony, PA 18624
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,640
- See 11 Maplewood Rd, Lake Harmony, PA 18624 on Redfin.com
15 Hazard Run Rd, Lake Harmony, PA 18624
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,625
- See 15 Hazard Run Rd, Lake Harmony, PA 18624 on Redfin.com
910 State Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,408
- See 910 State Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825 on Redfin.com
43 Lime Kiln Rd, Columbia, NJ 07832
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,400
- See 43 Lime Kiln Rd, Columbia, NJ 07832 on Redfin.com
4088 Eveningstar Rd, Emmaus, PA 18049
- Price: $495,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,068
- See 4088 Eveningstar Rd, Emmaus, PA 18049 on Redfin.com
7963 August Ave, Breinigsville, PA 18031
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,751
- See 7963 August Ave, Breinigsville, PA 18031 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.