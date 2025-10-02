How much house does $500,000 buy you in Lancaster?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Lancaster?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Lancaster right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
11 Carmen Gln, Lancaster, PA 17603
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,310
- See 11 Carmen Gln, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com
1934 Geraldson Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,361
- See 1934 Geraldson Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Redfin.com
65 S Reamstown Rd, Stevens, PA 17578
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,490
- See 65 S Reamstown Rd, Stevens, PA 17578 on Redfin.com
5907 Wertztown Rd, Narvon, PA 17555
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,386
- See 5907 Wertztown Rd, Narvon, PA 17555 on Redfin.com
520 Betty Ln, Columbia, PA 17512
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,180
- See 520 Betty Ln, Columbia, PA 17512 on Redfin.com
1 Brookwood Dr, Lititz, PA 17543
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,988
- See 1 Brookwood Dr, Lititz, PA 17543 on Redfin.com
409 Lancaster Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,602
- See 409 Lancaster Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com
67 E Mohler Church Rd, Ephrata, PA 17522
- Price: $485,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,889
- See 67 E Mohler Church Rd, Ephrata, PA 17522 on Redfin.com
6180 Poplar Path, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
- Price: $489,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,750
- See 6180 Poplar Path, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Redfin.com
125 Brunners Grove Rd, Reinholds, PA 17569
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,720
- See 125 Brunners Grove Rd, Reinholds, PA 17569 on Redfin.com
184 Pittsburg Valley Rd, Conestoga, PA 17516
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,528
- See 184 Pittsburg Valley Rd, Conestoga, PA 17516 on Redfin.com
1118 Collina Ln, Mount Joy, PA 17552
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,485
- See 1118 Collina Ln, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Redfin.com
70 Millstone Dr, Ephrata, PA 17522
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,267
- See 70 Millstone Dr, Ephrata, PA 17522 on Redfin.com
329 W Fritz Ave, , PA
- Price: $486,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,200
- See 329 W Fritz Ave, , PA on Redfin.com
712 Buckingham Blvd, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,016
- See 712 Buckingham Blvd, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Redfin.com
1057 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,600
- See 1057 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com
922 Buchanan Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,548
- See 922 Buchanan Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com
1731 Windy Hill Rd, Lancaster, PA 17602
- Price: $489,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,008
- See 1731 Windy Hill Rd, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Redfin.com
705 Lincoln Rd, Lititz, PA 17543
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,288
- See 705 Lincoln Rd, Lititz, PA 17543 on Redfin.com
4330 Heather Ln, West Hempfield Township, PA 17512
- Price: $499,570
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,938
- See 4330 Heather Ln, West Hempfield Township, PA 17512 on Redfin.com
1107 W Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,536
- See 1107 W Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522 on Redfin.com
11 W High St, Maytown, PA 17550
- Price: $489,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,548
- See 11 W High St, Maytown, PA 17550 on Redfin.com
30 Farmview Ln, Lititz, PA 17543
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,428
- See 30 Farmview Ln, Lititz, PA 17543 on Redfin.com
409 Hilltop Rd, Strasburg, PA 17579
- Price: $489,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,005
- See 409 Hilltop Rd, Strasburg, PA 17579 on Redfin.com
620 S Smith Dr, Quarryville, PA 17566
- Price: $494,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,877
- See 620 S Smith Dr, Quarryville, PA 17566 on Redfin.com
1069 Rawlinsville Rd, Willow Street, PA 17584
- Price: $489,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,710
- See 1069 Rawlinsville Rd, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Redfin.com
228 N Mary St, Lancaster, PA 17603
- Price: $495,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,353
- See 228 N Mary St, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com
Morning Dr, Ephrata, PA 17522
- Price: $493,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,839
- See Morning Dr, Ephrata, PA 17522 on Redfin.com
132 Copperstone Ct, Millersville, PA 17551
- Price: $489,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,490
- See 132 Copperstone Ct, Millersville, PA 17551 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.