How much house does $500,000 buy you in Lancaster?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Lancaster?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Lancaster right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

11 Carmen Gln, Lancaster, PA 17603

- Price: $499,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,310

- See 11 Carmen Gln, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com

1934 Geraldson Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,361

- See 1934 Geraldson Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Redfin.com

65 S Reamstown Rd, Stevens, PA 17578

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,490

- See 65 S Reamstown Rd, Stevens, PA 17578 on Redfin.com

5907 Wertztown Rd, Narvon, PA 17555

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,386

- See 5907 Wertztown Rd, Narvon, PA 17555 on Redfin.com

520 Betty Ln, Columbia, PA 17512

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,180

- See 520 Betty Ln, Columbia, PA 17512 on Redfin.com

1 Brookwood Dr, Lititz, PA 17543

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,988

- See 1 Brookwood Dr, Lititz, PA 17543 on Redfin.com

409 Lancaster Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,602

- See 409 Lancaster Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com

67 E Mohler Church Rd, Ephrata, PA 17522

- Price: $485,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,889

- See 67 E Mohler Church Rd, Ephrata, PA 17522 on Redfin.com

6180 Poplar Path, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

- Price: $489,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,750

- See 6180 Poplar Path, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Redfin.com

125 Brunners Grove Rd, Reinholds, PA 17569

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,720

- See 125 Brunners Grove Rd, Reinholds, PA 17569 on Redfin.com

184 Pittsburg Valley Rd, Conestoga, PA 17516

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,528

- See 184 Pittsburg Valley Rd, Conestoga, PA 17516 on Redfin.com

1118 Collina Ln, Mount Joy, PA 17552

- Price: $499,990

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,485

- See 1118 Collina Ln, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Redfin.com

70 Millstone Dr, Ephrata, PA 17522

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,267

- See 70 Millstone Dr, Ephrata, PA 17522 on Redfin.com

329 W Fritz Ave, , PA

- Price: $486,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,200

- See 329 W Fritz Ave, , PA on Redfin.com

712 Buckingham Blvd, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,016

- See 712 Buckingham Blvd, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Redfin.com

1057 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,600

- See 1057 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com

922 Buchanan Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,548

- See 922 Buchanan Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com

1731 Windy Hill Rd, Lancaster, PA 17602

- Price: $489,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,008

- See 1731 Windy Hill Rd, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Redfin.com

705 Lincoln Rd, Lititz, PA 17543

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,288

- See 705 Lincoln Rd, Lititz, PA 17543 on Redfin.com

4330 Heather Ln, West Hempfield Township, PA 17512

- Price: $499,570

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,938

- See 4330 Heather Ln, West Hempfield Township, PA 17512 on Redfin.com

1107 W Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,536

- See 1107 W Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522 on Redfin.com

11 W High St, Maytown, PA 17550

- Price: $489,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,548

- See 11 W High St, Maytown, PA 17550 on Redfin.com

30 Farmview Ln, Lititz, PA 17543

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,428

- See 30 Farmview Ln, Lititz, PA 17543 on Redfin.com

409 Hilltop Rd, Strasburg, PA 17579

- Price: $489,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,005

- See 409 Hilltop Rd, Strasburg, PA 17579 on Redfin.com

620 S Smith Dr, Quarryville, PA 17566

- Price: $494,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,877

- See 620 S Smith Dr, Quarryville, PA 17566 on Redfin.com

1069 Rawlinsville Rd, Willow Street, PA 17584

- Price: $489,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,710

- See 1069 Rawlinsville Rd, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Redfin.com

228 N Mary St, Lancaster, PA 17603

- Price: $495,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,353

- See 228 N Mary St, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com

Morning Dr, Ephrata, PA 17522

- Price: $493,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,839

- See Morning Dr, Ephrata, PA 17522 on Redfin.com

132 Copperstone Ct, Millersville, PA 17551

- Price: $489,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,490

- See 132 Copperstone Ct, Millersville, PA 17551 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.