How much house does $500,000 buy you in Lebanon?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Lebanon?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Lebanon right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

02 Gardenia Ln, North Cornwall Township, PA 17042

- Price: $477,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,252

- See 02 Gardenia Ln, North Cornwall Township, PA 17042 on Redfin.com

147 Oaken Way, Myerstown, PA 17067

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,744

- See 147 Oaken Way, Myerstown, PA 17067 on Redfin.com

019 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046

- Price: $464,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,460

- See 019 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046 on Redfin.com

101 Bellflower Ave, Annville, PA 17003

- Price: $499,990

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,819

- See 101 Bellflower Ave, Annville, PA 17003 on Redfin.com

022 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046

- Price: $498,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,494

- See 022 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046 on Redfin.com

017 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046

- Price: $486,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,403

- See 017 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046 on Redfin.com

04 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046

- Price: $484,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,366

- See 04 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046 on Redfin.com

Copper Ridge Dr, Newmanstown, PA 17073

- Price: $484,100

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,351

- See Copper Ridge Dr, Newmanstown, PA 17073 on Redfin.com

05 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046

- Price: $479,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,330

- See 05 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046 on Redfin.com

1154 E Maple St, Palmyra, PA 17078

- Price: $464,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,304

- See 1154 E Maple St, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com

06 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046

- Price: $464,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,160

- See 06 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046 on Redfin.com

010 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046

- Price: $471,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,119

- See 010 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046 on Redfin.com

34 The Ln, East Hanover Township, PA 17003

- Price: $474,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,086

- See 34 The Ln, East Hanover Township, PA 17003 on Redfin.com

Jasmine Dr, Cornwall Borough, PA 17042

- Price: $467,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,831

- See Jasmine Dr, Cornwall Borough, PA 17042 on Redfin.com

021 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046

- Price: $478,300

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,228

- See 021 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046 on Redfin.com

41 Union Crest Dr, Annville, PA 17003

- Price: $465,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,890

- See 41 Union Crest Dr, Annville, PA 17003 on Redfin.com

87 Bartlett Cir, Palmyra, PA 17078

- Price: $469,900

- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,550

- See 87 Bartlett Cir, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com

Alexandria Dr, Annville, PA 17003

- Price: $476,800

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,911

- See Alexandria Dr, Annville, PA 17003 on Redfin.com

1 Pinnacle Ridge Dr, Annville, PA 17003

- Price: $466,500

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,839

- See 1 Pinnacle Ridge Dr, Annville, PA 17003 on Redfin.com

240 S Village Cir, Palmyra, PA 17078

- Price: $489,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,743

- See 240 S Village Cir, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com

94 S Village Cir, Palmyra, PA 17078

- Price: $489,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,743

- See 94 S Village Cir, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com

52 Springhaven Ct, Palmyra, PA 17078

- Price: $489,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,743

- See 52 Springhaven Ct, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com

82 S Village Cir, Palmyra, PA 17078

- Price: $489,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,743

- See 82 S Village Cir, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com

4 Springhaven Ct, Palmyra, PA 17078

- Price: $489,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,743

- See 4 Springhaven Ct, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com

505 Stone Gate Blvd, Annville, PA 17003

- Price: $469,500

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,728

- See 505 Stone Gate Blvd, Annville, PA 17003 on Redfin.com

501 Stone Gate Blvd, Annville, PA 17003

- Price: $464,300

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,714

- See 501 Stone Gate Blvd, Annville, PA 17003 on Redfin.com

521 Stone Gate Blvd, Annville, PA 17003

- Price: $488,600

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,714

- See 521 Stone Gate Blvd, Annville, PA 17003 on Redfin.com

914 N Lincoln St, Palmyra, PA 17078

- Price: $467,990

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,708

- See 914 N Lincoln St, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com

117 On The Blvd, Lebanon, PA

- Price: $474,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,294

- See 117 On The Blvd, Lebanon, PA on Redfin.com

117 On The Blvd, Lebanon, PA

- Price: $469,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,294

- See 117 On The Blvd, Lebanon, PA on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.