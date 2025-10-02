How much house does $500,000 buy you in Lebanon?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Lebanon?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Lebanon right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
02 Gardenia Ln, North Cornwall Township, PA 17042
- Price: $477,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,252
- See 02 Gardenia Ln, North Cornwall Township, PA 17042 on Redfin.com
147 Oaken Way, Myerstown, PA 17067
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,744
- See 147 Oaken Way, Myerstown, PA 17067 on Redfin.com
019 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046
- Price: $464,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,460
- See 019 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046 on Redfin.com
101 Bellflower Ave, Annville, PA 17003
- Price: $499,990
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,819
- See 101 Bellflower Ave, Annville, PA 17003 on Redfin.com
022 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046
- Price: $498,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,494
- See 022 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046 on Redfin.com
017 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046
- Price: $486,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,403
- See 017 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046 on Redfin.com
04 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046
- Price: $484,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,366
- See 04 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046 on Redfin.com
Copper Ridge Dr, Newmanstown, PA 17073
- Price: $484,100
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,351
- See Copper Ridge Dr, Newmanstown, PA 17073 on Redfin.com
05 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046
- Price: $479,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,330
- See 05 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046 on Redfin.com
1154 E Maple St, Palmyra, PA 17078
- Price: $464,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,304
- See 1154 E Maple St, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com
06 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046
- Price: $464,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,160
- See 06 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046 on Redfin.com
010 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046
- Price: $471,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,119
- See 010 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046 on Redfin.com
34 The Ln, East Hanover Township, PA 17003
- Price: $474,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,086
- See 34 The Ln, East Hanover Township, PA 17003 on Redfin.com
Jasmine Dr, Cornwall Borough, PA 17042
- Price: $467,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,831
- See Jasmine Dr, Cornwall Borough, PA 17042 on Redfin.com
021 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046
- Price: $478,300
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,228
- See 021 Rolling Meadow Rd, North Lebanon Township, PA 17046 on Redfin.com
41 Union Crest Dr, Annville, PA 17003
- Price: $465,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,890
- See 41 Union Crest Dr, Annville, PA 17003 on Redfin.com
87 Bartlett Cir, Palmyra, PA 17078
- Price: $469,900
- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,550
- See 87 Bartlett Cir, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com
Alexandria Dr, Annville, PA 17003
- Price: $476,800
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,911
- See Alexandria Dr, Annville, PA 17003 on Redfin.com
1 Pinnacle Ridge Dr, Annville, PA 17003
- Price: $466,500
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,839
- See 1 Pinnacle Ridge Dr, Annville, PA 17003 on Redfin.com
240 S Village Cir, Palmyra, PA 17078
- Price: $489,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,743
- See 240 S Village Cir, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com
94 S Village Cir, Palmyra, PA 17078
- Price: $489,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,743
- See 94 S Village Cir, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com
52 Springhaven Ct, Palmyra, PA 17078
- Price: $489,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,743
- See 52 Springhaven Ct, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com
82 S Village Cir, Palmyra, PA 17078
- Price: $489,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,743
- See 82 S Village Cir, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com
4 Springhaven Ct, Palmyra, PA 17078
- Price: $489,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,743
- See 4 Springhaven Ct, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com
505 Stone Gate Blvd, Annville, PA 17003
- Price: $469,500
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,728
- See 505 Stone Gate Blvd, Annville, PA 17003 on Redfin.com
501 Stone Gate Blvd, Annville, PA 17003
- Price: $464,300
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,714
- See 501 Stone Gate Blvd, Annville, PA 17003 on Redfin.com
521 Stone Gate Blvd, Annville, PA 17003
- Price: $488,600
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,714
- See 521 Stone Gate Blvd, Annville, PA 17003 on Redfin.com
914 N Lincoln St, Palmyra, PA 17078
- Price: $467,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,708
- See 914 N Lincoln St, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com
117 On The Blvd, Lebanon, PA
- Price: $474,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,294
- See 117 On The Blvd, Lebanon, PA on Redfin.com
117 On The Blvd, Lebanon, PA
- Price: $469,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,294
- See 117 On The Blvd, Lebanon, PA on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.