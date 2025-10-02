How much house does $500,000 buy you in Scranton?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Scranton?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Scranton right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
827 N Vine St, Hazleton, PA 18201
- Price: $499,900
- 9 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,104
- See 827 N Vine St, Hazleton, PA 18201 on Redfin.com
329 Prescott Ave, Scranton, PA 18510
- Price: $475,000
- 9 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,200
- See 329 Prescott Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 on Redfin.com
104 Sturbridge Rd, Clarks Summit, PA 18411
- Price: $479,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,635
- See 104 Sturbridge Rd, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 on Redfin.com
103 Livingston Ln, Gouldsboro, PA 18424
- Price: $495,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,736
- See 103 Livingston Ln, Gouldsboro, PA 18424 on Redfin.com
216 Reynolds St, Kingston, PA 18704
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,563
- See 216 Reynolds St, Kingston, PA 18704 on Redfin.com
5 Troon Rd, Hazle Township, PA 18202
- Price: $475,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- See 5 Troon Rd, Hazle Township, PA 18202 on Redfin.com
1018 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Clarks Summit, PA 18411
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,900
- See 1018 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 on Redfin.com
1598 Sr 6, Factoryville, PA 18419
- Price: $479,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,629
- See 1598 Sr 6, Factoryville, PA 18419 on Redfin.com
436 W 4Th St, Wyoming, PA 18644
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,700
- See 436 W 4Th St, Wyoming, PA 18644 on Redfin.com
831 Montdale Rd, Scott Township, PA 18447
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,837
- See 831 Montdale Rd, Scott Township, PA 18447 on Redfin.com
56 Colony Dr, Hazleton, PA 18202
- Price: $487,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,951
- See 56 Colony Dr, Hazleton, PA 18202 on Redfin.com
54 Wolfe Ln, Conyngham, PA 18219
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,756
- See 54 Wolfe Ln, Conyngham, PA 18219 on Redfin.com
45 Fieldstone Way, Mountain Top, PA 18707
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,700
- See 45 Fieldstone Way, Mountain Top, PA 18707 on Redfin.com
866 Nandy Dr, Kingston, PA 18704
- Price: $480,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,655
- See 866 Nandy Dr, Kingston, PA 18704 on Redfin.com
991 Seybert St, Hazleton, PA 18201
- Price: $479,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,522
- See 991 Seybert St, Hazleton, PA 18201 on Redfin.com
318 Long Run Rd, Drums, PA 18222
- Price: $475,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,390
- See 318 Long Run Rd, Drums, PA 18222 on Redfin.com
8 N Greenbriar Rd, Drums, PA 18222
- Price: $499,950
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,085
- See 8 N Greenbriar Rd, Drums, PA 18222 on Redfin.com
717 Quarry Rd, Drums, PA 18222
- Price: $487,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2.3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,077
- See 717 Quarry Rd, Drums, PA 18222 on Redfin.com
205 Post Office Rd, Sweet Valley, PA 18656
- Price: $479,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,092
- See 205 Post Office Rd, Sweet Valley, PA 18656 on Redfin.com
320 Edward St, Duryea, PA 18642
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,230
- See 320 Edward St, Duryea, PA 18642 on Redfin.com
608 Laurel Lakes Dr, Mountain Top, PA 18707
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,300
- See 608 Laurel Lakes Dr, Mountain Top, PA 18707 on Redfin.com
106 Beech Ln, Elmhurst Township, PA 18444
- Price: $479,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,800
- See 106 Beech Ln, Elmhurst Township, PA 18444 on Redfin.com
221 Sylvan Ln, Dallas, PA 18612
- Price: $489,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,300
- See 221 Sylvan Ln, Dallas, PA 18612 on Redfin.com
399 R Mountain View Dr, Hazle Township, PA 18202
- Price: $488,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,735
- See 399 R Mountain View Dr, Hazle Township, PA 18202 on Redfin.com
261 Hall Ln, Monroe Township, PA 18657
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,128
- See 261 Hall Ln, Monroe Township, PA 18657 on Redfin.com
284 Route 247, Greenfield Township, PA 18407
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,850
- See 284 Route 247, Greenfield Township, PA 18407 on Redfin.com
509 Wisteria Dr, Moosic, PA 18507
- Price: $479,800
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,640
- See 509 Wisteria Dr, Moosic, PA 18507 on Redfin.com
231 Mountain Rd, Drums, PA 18222
- Price: $478,900
- 3 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,335
- See 231 Mountain Rd, Drums, PA 18222 on Redfin.com
233 Tulip Rd, Harveys Lake, PA 18618
- Price: $490,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,700
- See 233 Tulip Rd, Harveys Lake, PA 18618 on Redfin.com
172 Golf Course Rd, Sugarloaf, PA 18249
- Price: $499,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,578
- See 172 Golf Course Rd, Sugarloaf, PA 18249 on Redfin.com
