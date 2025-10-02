How much house does $500,000 buy you in Scranton?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Scranton?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Scranton right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

827 N Vine St, Hazleton, PA 18201

- Price: $499,900

- 9 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,104

- See 827 N Vine St, Hazleton, PA 18201 on Redfin.com

329 Prescott Ave, Scranton, PA 18510

- Price: $475,000

- 9 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,200

- See 329 Prescott Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 on Redfin.com

104 Sturbridge Rd, Clarks Summit, PA 18411

- Price: $479,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,635

- See 104 Sturbridge Rd, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 on Redfin.com

103 Livingston Ln, Gouldsboro, PA 18424

- Price: $495,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,736

- See 103 Livingston Ln, Gouldsboro, PA 18424 on Redfin.com

216 Reynolds St, Kingston, PA 18704

- Price: $499,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,563

- See 216 Reynolds St, Kingston, PA 18704 on Redfin.com

5 Troon Rd, Hazle Township, PA 18202

- Price: $475,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- See 5 Troon Rd, Hazle Township, PA 18202 on Redfin.com

1018 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Clarks Summit, PA 18411

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,900

- See 1018 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 on Redfin.com

1598 Sr 6, Factoryville, PA 18419

- Price: $479,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,629

- See 1598 Sr 6, Factoryville, PA 18419 on Redfin.com

436 W 4Th St, Wyoming, PA 18644

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,700

- See 436 W 4Th St, Wyoming, PA 18644 on Redfin.com

831 Montdale Rd, Scott Township, PA 18447

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,837

- See 831 Montdale Rd, Scott Township, PA 18447 on Redfin.com

56 Colony Dr, Hazleton, PA 18202

- Price: $487,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,951

- See 56 Colony Dr, Hazleton, PA 18202 on Redfin.com

54 Wolfe Ln, Conyngham, PA 18219

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,756

- See 54 Wolfe Ln, Conyngham, PA 18219 on Redfin.com

45 Fieldstone Way, Mountain Top, PA 18707

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,700

- See 45 Fieldstone Way, Mountain Top, PA 18707 on Redfin.com

866 Nandy Dr, Kingston, PA 18704

- Price: $480,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,655

- See 866 Nandy Dr, Kingston, PA 18704 on Redfin.com

991 Seybert St, Hazleton, PA 18201

- Price: $479,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,522

- See 991 Seybert St, Hazleton, PA 18201 on Redfin.com

318 Long Run Rd, Drums, PA 18222

- Price: $475,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,390

- See 318 Long Run Rd, Drums, PA 18222 on Redfin.com

8 N Greenbriar Rd, Drums, PA 18222

- Price: $499,950

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,085

- See 8 N Greenbriar Rd, Drums, PA 18222 on Redfin.com

717 Quarry Rd, Drums, PA 18222

- Price: $487,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2.3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,077

- See 717 Quarry Rd, Drums, PA 18222 on Redfin.com

205 Post Office Rd, Sweet Valley, PA 18656

- Price: $479,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,092

- See 205 Post Office Rd, Sweet Valley, PA 18656 on Redfin.com

320 Edward St, Duryea, PA 18642

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,230

- See 320 Edward St, Duryea, PA 18642 on Redfin.com

608 Laurel Lakes Dr, Mountain Top, PA 18707

- Price: $495,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,300

- See 608 Laurel Lakes Dr, Mountain Top, PA 18707 on Redfin.com

106 Beech Ln, Elmhurst Township, PA 18444

- Price: $479,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,800

- See 106 Beech Ln, Elmhurst Township, PA 18444 on Redfin.com

221 Sylvan Ln, Dallas, PA 18612

- Price: $489,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,300

- See 221 Sylvan Ln, Dallas, PA 18612 on Redfin.com

399 R Mountain View Dr, Hazle Township, PA 18202

- Price: $488,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,735

- See 399 R Mountain View Dr, Hazle Township, PA 18202 on Redfin.com

261 Hall Ln, Monroe Township, PA 18657

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,128

- See 261 Hall Ln, Monroe Township, PA 18657 on Redfin.com

284 Route 247, Greenfield Township, PA 18407

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,850

- See 284 Route 247, Greenfield Township, PA 18407 on Redfin.com

509 Wisteria Dr, Moosic, PA 18507

- Price: $479,800

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,640

- See 509 Wisteria Dr, Moosic, PA 18507 on Redfin.com

231 Mountain Rd, Drums, PA 18222

- Price: $478,900

- 3 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,335

- See 231 Mountain Rd, Drums, PA 18222 on Redfin.com

233 Tulip Rd, Harveys Lake, PA 18618

- Price: $490,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,700

- See 233 Tulip Rd, Harveys Lake, PA 18618 on Redfin.com

172 Golf Course Rd, Sugarloaf, PA 18249

- Price: $499,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,578

- See 172 Golf Course Rd, Sugarloaf, PA 18249 on Redfin.com

