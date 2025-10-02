How much house does $500,000 buy you in State College?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about State College?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in State College right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

130 E Linn St, Bellefonte, PA 16823

- Price: $449,995

- 8 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,305

- See 130 E Linn St, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Redfin.com

1635 Princeton Dr, State College, PA 16803

- Price: $475,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,537

- See 1635 Princeton Dr, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com

181 Main St, Julian, PA 16844

- Price: $449,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,616

- See 181 Main St, Julian, PA 16844 on Redfin.com

574 Buffalo Run Rd, Bellefonte, PA 16823

- Price: $437,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,548

- See 574 Buffalo Run Rd, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Redfin.com

1316 Springfield Cir, Boalsburg, PA 16827

- Price: $439,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,261

- See 1316 Springfield Cir, Boalsburg, PA 16827 on Redfin.com

173 Dale St, Lemont, PA 16851

- Price: $419,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,796

- See 173 Dale St, Lemont, PA 16851 on Redfin.com

1098 W Water St, Bellefonte, PA 16823

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,560

- See 1098 W Water St, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Redfin.com

332 Magnolia Ln, State College, PA 16803

- Price: $429,990

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,202

- See 332 Magnolia Ln, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com

162 Bristlewood Ln, Bellefonte, PA 16823

- Price: $459,990

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,945

- See 162 Bristlewood Ln, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Redfin.com

168 Bristlewood Ln, Bellefonte, PA 16823

- Price: $454,990

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,941

- See 168 Bristlewood Ln, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Redfin.com

100 Rainlo St, State College, PA 16801

- Price: $404,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,709

- See 100 Rainlo St, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com

234 S Buckhout St, State College, PA 16801

- Price: $429,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,372

- See 234 S Buckhout St, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com

127 Broad Oak Ln, State College, PA 16803

- Price: $439,990

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,967

- See 127 Broad Oak Ln, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com

170 Ten Point Path, Zion, PA 16823

- Price: $449,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,933

- See 170 Ten Point Path, Zion, PA 16823 on Redfin.com

116 Broad Oak Ln, State College, PA 16803

- Price: $431,990

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,790

- See 116 Broad Oak Ln, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com

336 Magnolia Ln, State College, PA 16803

- Price: $424,990

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,689

- See 336 Magnolia Ln, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com

161 Jack Pine Way, Port Matilda, PA 16870

- Price: $399,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,686

- See 161 Jack Pine Way, Port Matilda, PA 16870 on Redfin.com

130 Dolomite Dr, Port Matilda, PA 16870

- Price: $399,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,686

- See 130 Dolomite Dr, Port Matilda, PA 16870 on Redfin.com

196 Buck Moth Way, Port Matilda, PA 16870

- Price: $494,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,680

- See 196 Buck Moth Way, Port Matilda, PA 16870 on Redfin.com

334 Magnolia Ln, State College, PA 16803

- Price: $414,990

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,673

- See 334 Magnolia Ln, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com

159 Bolton Ave, State College, PA 16803

- Price: $474,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,139

- See 159 Bolton Ave, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com

531 E High St, Bellefonte, PA 16823

- Price: $439,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,865

- See 531 E High St, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Redfin.com

128 Marie Ln, Bellefonte, PA 16823

- Price: $445,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,796

- See 128 Marie Ln, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Redfin.com

105 Bluestem Cir, Centre Hall, PA 16828

- Price: $484,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,784

- See 105 Bluestem Cir, Centre Hall, PA 16828 on Redfin.com

165 Presidents Dr, State College, PA 16803

- Price: $415,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,720

- See 165 Presidents Dr, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com

On Timberwood Trl, Centre Hall, PA 16828

- Price: $425,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,560

- See On Timberwood Trl, Centre Hall, PA 16828 on Redfin.com

3315 E College Ave, Bellefonte, PA 16823

- Price: $459,900

- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,846

- See 3315 E College Ave, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Redfin.com

241 Bradley Ave, State College, PA 16801

- Price: $449,500

- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,738

- See 241 Bradley Ave, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com

151 Travis Lane Rd, Howard, PA 16841

- Price: $424,900

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 2,092

- See 151 Travis Lane Rd, Howard, PA 16841 on Redfin.com

3296 Shellers Bnd, State College, PA 16801

- Price: $430,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,083

- See 3296 Shellers Bnd, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.