How much house does $500,000 buy you in State College?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about State College?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in State College right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
130 E Linn St, Bellefonte, PA 16823
- Price: $449,995
- 8 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,305
- See 130 E Linn St, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Redfin.com
1635 Princeton Dr, State College, PA 16803
- Price: $475,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,537
- See 1635 Princeton Dr, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com
181 Main St, Julian, PA 16844
- Price: $449,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,616
- See 181 Main St, Julian, PA 16844 on Redfin.com
574 Buffalo Run Rd, Bellefonte, PA 16823
- Price: $437,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,548
- See 574 Buffalo Run Rd, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Redfin.com
1316 Springfield Cir, Boalsburg, PA 16827
- Price: $439,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,261
- See 1316 Springfield Cir, Boalsburg, PA 16827 on Redfin.com
173 Dale St, Lemont, PA 16851
- Price: $419,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,796
- See 173 Dale St, Lemont, PA 16851 on Redfin.com
1098 W Water St, Bellefonte, PA 16823
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,560
- See 1098 W Water St, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Redfin.com
332 Magnolia Ln, State College, PA 16803
- Price: $429,990
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,202
- See 332 Magnolia Ln, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com
162 Bristlewood Ln, Bellefonte, PA 16823
- Price: $459,990
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,945
- See 162 Bristlewood Ln, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Redfin.com
168 Bristlewood Ln, Bellefonte, PA 16823
- Price: $454,990
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,941
- See 168 Bristlewood Ln, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Redfin.com
100 Rainlo St, State College, PA 16801
- Price: $404,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,709
- See 100 Rainlo St, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com
234 S Buckhout St, State College, PA 16801
- Price: $429,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,372
- See 234 S Buckhout St, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com
127 Broad Oak Ln, State College, PA 16803
- Price: $439,990
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,967
- See 127 Broad Oak Ln, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com
170 Ten Point Path, Zion, PA 16823
- Price: $449,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,933
- See 170 Ten Point Path, Zion, PA 16823 on Redfin.com
116 Broad Oak Ln, State College, PA 16803
- Price: $431,990
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,790
- See 116 Broad Oak Ln, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com
336 Magnolia Ln, State College, PA 16803
- Price: $424,990
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,689
- See 336 Magnolia Ln, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com
161 Jack Pine Way, Port Matilda, PA 16870
- Price: $399,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,686
- See 161 Jack Pine Way, Port Matilda, PA 16870 on Redfin.com
130 Dolomite Dr, Port Matilda, PA 16870
- Price: $399,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,686
- See 130 Dolomite Dr, Port Matilda, PA 16870 on Redfin.com
196 Buck Moth Way, Port Matilda, PA 16870
- Price: $494,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,680
- See 196 Buck Moth Way, Port Matilda, PA 16870 on Redfin.com
334 Magnolia Ln, State College, PA 16803
- Price: $414,990
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,673
- See 334 Magnolia Ln, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com
159 Bolton Ave, State College, PA 16803
- Price: $474,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,139
- See 159 Bolton Ave, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com
531 E High St, Bellefonte, PA 16823
- Price: $439,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,865
- See 531 E High St, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Redfin.com
128 Marie Ln, Bellefonte, PA 16823
- Price: $445,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,796
- See 128 Marie Ln, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Redfin.com
105 Bluestem Cir, Centre Hall, PA 16828
- Price: $484,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,784
- See 105 Bluestem Cir, Centre Hall, PA 16828 on Redfin.com
165 Presidents Dr, State College, PA 16803
- Price: $415,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,720
- See 165 Presidents Dr, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com
On Timberwood Trl, Centre Hall, PA 16828
- Price: $425,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,560
- See On Timberwood Trl, Centre Hall, PA 16828 on Redfin.com
3315 E College Ave, Bellefonte, PA 16823
- Price: $459,900
- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,846
- See 3315 E College Ave, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Redfin.com
241 Bradley Ave, State College, PA 16801
- Price: $449,500
- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,738
- See 241 Bradley Ave, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com
151 Travis Lane Rd, Howard, PA 16841
- Price: $424,900
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 2,092
- See 151 Travis Lane Rd, Howard, PA 16841 on Redfin.com
3296 Shellers Bnd, State College, PA 16801
- Price: $430,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,083
- See 3296 Shellers Bnd, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.