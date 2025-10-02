How much house does $500,000 buy you in York?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about York?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in York right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
38 Stone Ridge Dr, New Freedom, PA 17349
- Price: $485,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,033
- See 38 Stone Ridge Dr, New Freedom, PA 17349 on Redfin.com
330 Braddock Dr, Etters, PA 17319
- Price: $482,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,960
- See 330 Braddock Dr, Etters, PA 17319 on Redfin.com
50 Callie Dr, York, PA 17404
- Price: $499,999
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,900
- See 50 Callie Dr, York, PA 17404 on Redfin.com
2415 Emiray Ct, York, PA 17403
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,112
- See 2415 Emiray Ct, York, PA 17403 on Redfin.com
3475 E Market St, York, PA 17402
- Price: $492,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,700
- See 3475 E Market St, York, PA 17402 on Redfin.com
80 W Market St, Hallam, PA 17406
- Price: $485,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,700
- See 80 W Market St, Hallam, PA 17406 on Redfin.com
2040 Waterfall Dr, Hanover, PA 17331
- Price: $489,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,983
- See 2040 Waterfall Dr, Hanover, PA 17331 on Redfin.com
565 Nauvoo Rd, Lewisberry, PA 17339
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,858
- See 565 Nauvoo Rd, Lewisberry, PA 17339 on Redfin.com
100 Schoolhouse Ln, Windsor, PA 17366
- Price: $488,015
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,405
- See 100 Schoolhouse Ln, Windsor, PA 17366 on Redfin.com
1625 Rosebrook Dr, York, PA 17402
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,210
- See 1625 Rosebrook Dr, York, PA 17402 on Redfin.com
5 Winterberry Ln, Etters, PA 17319
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,799
- See 5 Winterberry Ln, Etters, PA 17319 on Redfin.com
3412 Fox Pointe Ln, York, PA 17404
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,718
- See 3412 Fox Pointe Ln, York, PA 17404 on Redfin.com
2200 Parkton Ln, York, PA 17408
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,538
- See 2200 Parkton Ln, York, PA 17408 on Redfin.com
560 Monocacy Trl, Spring Grove, PA 17362
- Price: $490,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,520
- See 560 Monocacy Trl, Spring Grove, PA 17362 on Redfin.com
3182 Old Dutch Ln, York, PA 17402
- Price: $489,888
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,460
- See 3182 Old Dutch Ln, York, PA 17402 on Redfin.com
3406 Fox Pointe Ln, York, PA 17404
- Price: $489,990
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,454
- See 3406 Fox Pointe Ln, York, PA 17404 on Redfin.com
140 Eli Dr, York, PA 17404
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,366
- See 140 Eli Dr, York, PA 17404 on Redfin.com
1100 Dietz Rd, Red Lion, PA 17356
- Price: $489,267
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,346
- See 1100 Dietz Rd, Red Lion, PA 17356 on Redfin.com
311 Boxwood Dr, Windsor, PA 17366
- Price: $485,990
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,277
- See 311 Boxwood Dr, Windsor, PA 17366 on Redfin.com
307 Boxwood Dr, Windsor, PA 17366
- Price: $481,990
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,277
- See 307 Boxwood Dr, Windsor, PA 17366 on Redfin.com
309 Boxwood Dr, Windsor, PA 17366
- Price: $479,990
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,277
- See 309 Boxwood Dr, Windsor, PA 17366 on Redfin.com
1837 Downing St, York, PA 17408
- Price: $490,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,640
- See 1837 Downing St, York, PA 17408 on Redfin.com
7734 Blue Hill Rd, Glenville, PA 17329
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,552
- See 7734 Blue Hill Rd, Glenville, PA 17329 on Redfin.com
Winston Model At Eagles Vw, York, PA
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,290
- See Winston Model At Eagles Vw, York, PA on Redfin.com
5363 Waltersdorff Rd, Spring Grove, PA 17362
- Price: $489,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,070
- See 5363 Waltersdorff Rd, Spring Grove, PA 17362 on Redfin.com
502 Winding Way, Wrightsville, PA 17368
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,800
- See 502 Winding Way, Wrightsville, PA 17368 on Redfin.com
121 Flint Dr, Hanover, PA 17331
- Price: $495,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,074
- See 121 Flint Dr, Hanover, PA 17331 on Redfin.com
146 Richardson Rd, Airville, PA 17302
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,781
- See 146 Richardson Rd, Airville, PA 17302 on Redfin.com
Lot # 1 Midhill Rd, North Codorus Township, PA 17362
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,665
- See Lot # 1 Midhill Rd, North Codorus Township, PA 17362 on Redfin.com
723 Bakers Watering Trough Rd, East Berlin, PA 17316
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,510
- See 723 Bakers Watering Trough Rd, East Berlin, PA 17316 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.