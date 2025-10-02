How much house does $500,000 buy you in York?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about York?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in York right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

38 Stone Ridge Dr, New Freedom, PA 17349

- Price: $485,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,033

- See 38 Stone Ridge Dr, New Freedom, PA 17349 on Redfin.com

330 Braddock Dr, Etters, PA 17319

- Price: $482,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,960

- See 330 Braddock Dr, Etters, PA 17319 on Redfin.com

50 Callie Dr, York, PA 17404

- Price: $499,999

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,900

- See 50 Callie Dr, York, PA 17404 on Redfin.com

2415 Emiray Ct, York, PA 17403

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,112

- See 2415 Emiray Ct, York, PA 17403 on Redfin.com

3475 E Market St, York, PA 17402

- Price: $492,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,700

- See 3475 E Market St, York, PA 17402 on Redfin.com

80 W Market St, Hallam, PA 17406

- Price: $485,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,700

- See 80 W Market St, Hallam, PA 17406 on Redfin.com

2040 Waterfall Dr, Hanover, PA 17331

- Price: $489,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,983

- See 2040 Waterfall Dr, Hanover, PA 17331 on Redfin.com

565 Nauvoo Rd, Lewisberry, PA 17339

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,858

- See 565 Nauvoo Rd, Lewisberry, PA 17339 on Redfin.com

100 Schoolhouse Ln, Windsor, PA 17366

- Price: $488,015

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,405

- See 100 Schoolhouse Ln, Windsor, PA 17366 on Redfin.com

1625 Rosebrook Dr, York, PA 17402

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,210

- See 1625 Rosebrook Dr, York, PA 17402 on Redfin.com

5 Winterberry Ln, Etters, PA 17319

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,799

- See 5 Winterberry Ln, Etters, PA 17319 on Redfin.com

3412 Fox Pointe Ln, York, PA 17404

- Price: $499,990

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,718

- See 3412 Fox Pointe Ln, York, PA 17404 on Redfin.com

2200 Parkton Ln, York, PA 17408

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,538

- See 2200 Parkton Ln, York, PA 17408 on Redfin.com

560 Monocacy Trl, Spring Grove, PA 17362

- Price: $490,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,520

- See 560 Monocacy Trl, Spring Grove, PA 17362 on Redfin.com

3182 Old Dutch Ln, York, PA 17402

- Price: $489,888

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,460

- See 3182 Old Dutch Ln, York, PA 17402 on Redfin.com

3406 Fox Pointe Ln, York, PA 17404

- Price: $489,990

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,454

- See 3406 Fox Pointe Ln, York, PA 17404 on Redfin.com

140 Eli Dr, York, PA 17404

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,366

- See 140 Eli Dr, York, PA 17404 on Redfin.com

1100 Dietz Rd, Red Lion, PA 17356

- Price: $489,267

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,346

- See 1100 Dietz Rd, Red Lion, PA 17356 on Redfin.com

311 Boxwood Dr, Windsor, PA 17366

- Price: $485,990

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,277

- See 311 Boxwood Dr, Windsor, PA 17366 on Redfin.com

307 Boxwood Dr, Windsor, PA 17366

- Price: $481,990

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,277

- See 307 Boxwood Dr, Windsor, PA 17366 on Redfin.com

309 Boxwood Dr, Windsor, PA 17366

- Price: $479,990

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,277

- See 309 Boxwood Dr, Windsor, PA 17366 on Redfin.com

1837 Downing St, York, PA 17408

- Price: $490,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,640

- See 1837 Downing St, York, PA 17408 on Redfin.com

7734 Blue Hill Rd, Glenville, PA 17329

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,552

- See 7734 Blue Hill Rd, Glenville, PA 17329 on Redfin.com

Winston Model At Eagles Vw, York, PA

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,290

- See Winston Model At Eagles Vw, York, PA on Redfin.com

5363 Waltersdorff Rd, Spring Grove, PA 17362

- Price: $489,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,070

- See 5363 Waltersdorff Rd, Spring Grove, PA 17362 on Redfin.com

502 Winding Way, Wrightsville, PA 17368

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,800

- See 502 Winding Way, Wrightsville, PA 17368 on Redfin.com

121 Flint Dr, Hanover, PA 17331

- Price: $495,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,074

- See 121 Flint Dr, Hanover, PA 17331 on Redfin.com

146 Richardson Rd, Airville, PA 17302

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,781

- See 146 Richardson Rd, Airville, PA 17302 on Redfin.com

Lot # 1 Midhill Rd, North Codorus Township, PA 17362

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,665

- See Lot # 1 Midhill Rd, North Codorus Township, PA 17362 on Redfin.com

723 Bakers Watering Trough Rd, East Berlin, PA 17316

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,510

- See 723 Bakers Watering Trough Rd, East Berlin, PA 17316 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.