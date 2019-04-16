Human sacrifice skeletons found in England

OXFORDSHIRE, England - An incredible discovery has been found by engineers laying water pipes in England.
The remains of more than two dozen people from the Iron Age and Roman periods were found in modern-day Oxfordshire.
Among the remains were those of people who were possible victims of human sacrifice, including a woman with her feet cut off and her arms bound behind her head.
A collection of ancient tools were also found.
Experts believe the remains were from a community that existed nearly 3,000 years ago and was likely involved in creating the Uffington White Horse, a prehistoric chalk sculpture located on a nearby hill.
