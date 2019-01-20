  • Hundreds join third annual Pittsburgh Women's March

    Updated:

    The women of Pittsburgh and their allies took to the streets downtown Saturday for the third annual Women’s March.

    The march aims to empower women and encourage them to vote and run for political office.

    "If we want the people standing next to us and the generation behind us to be better, than we gotta do better,” one speaker said.

    The theme for this year's march was “building bridges stronger than hate.”

