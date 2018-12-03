  • Hundreds of Santas run through English streets

    Updated:

    LIVERPOOL, England - Hundreds of people dressed as Father Christmas took to the streets of Liverpool Sunday for the English city's annual Santa Dash race.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Runners, joggers and walkers dressed in red and blue Santa outfits gathered at Liverpool's Canada Boulevard to begin the 5k race around the city.

    Local media reported that over 1,500 competitors had registered to take part in the fun run this year.
     

     
     

    NBC

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories